Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Vienna election: The social democratic Party (SPÖ) is the clear winner with 43.08% votes, counting continue
Vienna election: The social democratic Party (SPÖ) is the clear winner with 43.08% votes, counting continue

Vienna election: The social democratic Party (SPÖ) is the clear winner with 43.08% votes, counting continue

Austria 2020-10-12, by Comments Off 9
Print Friendly

VIENNA: The Social Democratic Party of Vienna wins 43,08% votes with a 3.49% plus while the right-wing Freedom Party (FPÖ) wins just 8.90% with a minus of almost 21.89% votes.

The Austrian Green party obtain 12.21% votes with a plus of 0.37%. The Austrian Peoples Party (ÖVP) wins more then double since the last election and they reached on the 2nd position with 18.49% with a plus of 9.25% of counted votes.

The relatively new party NEOS secure the 4th position with 6.92% votes with the latest counted result. The party of ex-Vice Chancellor HC Strache (Liste Strache) seems to qualify for the provincial Assembly with 4.32% vote according to the latest counted results, reports the election commission.

However no party is in the position to build the city government alone and SPÖ needs a coalition partner to run a government. According to the report, over 50% of SPÖ voters and almost 100% Green Party voters wish a continuation of Red-Green government in Vienna.

The Chief Minister and Mayor of Vienna Mr Michael Ludwing expressed his satisfication and gratitude for the excellent success of his party. He find himself in a much better position for the constitution of new government and is ready to have a discussion for the next government with Green Party, with ÖVP and with NEOS.

However he excluded the Right-Wingh Freedom Party (FPÖ) and the Liste HC Strache as a possible coalition partner even before the election.

The FPÖ faces historic defeat and reached to its lowest election result since decades due to the Ibeza Scandal, corruption and internal differences.

The postal ballots are under under counting and a final result is expected on Wednesday morning to determine the exact number of seats for each party in the 100 members Assembly and 23 District Mayors of Vienna.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Vienna election: The social democratic Party (SPÖ) wins Vienna election with 43.08% votes, counting continue

VIENNA: The Social Democratic Party of Vienna wins 43,08% votes with a 3.49% plus while the... more»

Vienna election: The social democratic Party (SPÖ) is the clear winner with 43.08% votes, counting continue

VIENNA: The Social Democratic Party of Vienna wins 43,08% votes with a 3.49% plus while the... more»

China backs Iran nuclear deal, calls for new MidEast forum

BEIJING: China’s foreign minister Wang Yi has called for a new forum to defuse tensions in... more»

Police use stun grenades & water cannons, detain multiple journalists amid protests in Belarus

Over 20 journalists have reportedly been detained across Belarus while covering mass... more»

Armenia Azerbaijan: Reports of fresh shelling dent ceasefire hopes

There have been reports of fresh fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan, just hours after a... more»

‘Our region not Switzerland yet ’: Israel on US’ F-35 sale to Qatar

Israel will oppose any US sale of F-35 warplanes to Qatar, Israel’s intelligence minister said... more»

Bangladesh mulls death penalty for rapists as protests rage

Dhaka, Bangladesh – As protests flare across Bangladesh over a series of rapes and sexual... more»

Belarus’ authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko visits his foes in prison

Belarus’ authoritarian president on Saturday visited a prison to talk to opposition... more»

Pakistan: Curbs on forex buying from open market

ISLAMABAD: The government has slapped a ban on foreign currency accounts where foreign exchange is... more»

Singaporean jailed for 14 months in US for spying for China

WASHINGTON: A Singa­porean academic who recruited US officials to provide classified political... more»

Search

Back to Top