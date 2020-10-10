Pakistan: NAB requests cancellation of Nawaz Sharif’s ID card, passport

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday sent a letter to the interior ministry requesting the cancellation of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s identity card and passport.

Sources within the ministry confirmed that the letter has been received.

Nawaz was declared a proclaimed offender on September 9 over his continued absence in the hearings of the Toshkhana case and perpetual non-bailable arrest warrants were issued on October 1, rendering him vulnerable to arrest as soon as steps foot in Pakistan.

A notice by NAB Rawalpindi to the NAB headquarters in Islamabad on Thursday stated: “During the course of proceedings, the said accused deliberately absented himself from the court and after due process he has been declared proclaimed offender vide order dated 9-9-2020, therefore, his perpetual non-bailable warrant of arrest has been issued by the trial court on 1-10-2020 with the direction that whenever accused is arrested, he be produced before the court.”

NAB has also recommended that Interpol (the International Criminal Police Organization) be approached to arrest Nawaz Sharif.__The News