Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Merkel warns Germans, says nation faces watershed moment in fight against Covid-19
Merkel warns Germans, says nation faces watershed moment in fight against Covid-19

Merkel warns Germans, says nation faces watershed moment in fight against Covid-19

Europe 2020-10-10, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Germany faces a crucial moment that can determine whether it regains or loses control of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now are the days and weeks that will determine how Germany heads into the winter,” Merkel said Friday after talks with mayors of the country’s 11 biggest cities, adding that they agreed to thresholds that would trigger tighter restrictions.

The chancellor will speak with city officials again in two weeks to determine how effective the measures have been.

Europe’s largest economy recorded more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases for a second straight day on Friday, as major cities including the capital Berlin experience a jump in infections fueled by social gatherings and returning travelers.

The country has brought in military personnel to help overburdened health officials with contact tracing.

Merkel has repeatedly urged citizens to respect hygiene and distancing rules, while ruling out a comprehensive lockdown like the one that hammered the economy in the second quarter.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: NAB requests cancellation of Nawaz Sharif’s ID card, passport

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday sent a letter to the interior ministry requesting... more»

Documents suggest virus was downplayed at Austria resort

Official communications and minutes of meetings seen by AFP suggest authorities in the Austrian... more»

Merkel warns Germans, says nation faces watershed moment in fight against Covid-19

Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Germany faces a crucial moment that can determine whether it... more»

Turkey: Bonito fish costing 60 cents sold for $16 in Istanbul restaurants

ISTANBUL: A sharp difference in fish prices, particularly that of bonito fish, at the main fish... more»

Kyrgyzstani ex-president survives ‘assassination attempt’ as govt sends troops to capital amid massive protests

Former Kyrgyzstani President Almazbek Atambayev has reportedly survived an assassination attempt,... more»

Pakistan bans TikTok over ‘indecent’ content

Pakistan has banned Chinese social media app TikTok for failing to filter out “immoral and... more»

EU’s new migration pact comes under the spotlight with ministers amid internal divisions

EU ministers met today to discuss the new migration pact, amid tensions between Member States over... more»

Armenia & Azerbaijan agree to attend Moscow talks on Nagorno-Karabakh – Russian Foreign Ministry

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have confirmed they will send delegations for talks in Moscow in a bid... more»

China’s border troops given ready-to-assemble thermal shelters amid standoff with India

BEIJING: Chinese border troops, stationed in plateau areas, were recently equipped with... more»

Study says of 24 ‘superhabitable’ planets may exist outside solar system

Scientists have identified 24 planets outside our solar system that they say may have conditions... more»

Search

Back to Top