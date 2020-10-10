Merkel warns Germans, says nation faces watershed moment in fight against Covid-19

Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Germany faces a crucial moment that can determine whether it regains or loses control of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now are the days and weeks that will determine how Germany heads into the winter,” Merkel said Friday after talks with mayors of the country’s 11 biggest cities, adding that they agreed to thresholds that would trigger tighter restrictions.

The chancellor will speak with city officials again in two weeks to determine how effective the measures have been.

Europe’s largest economy recorded more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases for a second straight day on Friday, as major cities including the capital Berlin experience a jump in infections fueled by social gatherings and returning travelers.

The country has brought in military personnel to help overburdened health officials with contact tracing.

Merkel has repeatedly urged citizens to respect hygiene and distancing rules, while ruling out a comprehensive lockdown like the one that hammered the economy in the second quarter.__Hindustan Times