Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Documents suggest virus was downplayed at Austria resort
Documents suggest virus was downplayed at Austria resort

Documents suggest virus was downplayed at Austria resort

Austria 2020-10-10, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Official communications and minutes of meetings seen by AFP suggest authorities in the Austrian state of Tyrol downplayed a notorious coronavirus outbreak in one of its ski resorts in March.

Ischgl, known for its lively apres-ski scene, was at the centre of an outbreak of the coronavirus in Tyrol in which more than 6,000 tourists from 45 countries say they became infected.

Documents regarding the outbreak seen by AFP run to thousands of pages of messages and emails between officials as well as minutes of meetings. One of the most damning passages concerns Ischgl’s Kitzloch bar.

On March 7, a bartender there tested positive for the virus, making him the first case to be confirmed at the resort.

The next morning, Anita Luckner-Hornischer, an official with the Tyrol medical authority, is quoted in the minutes of the state’s crisis management team as saying: “Probably we can expect many cases in connection with the bar.”

However, just hours afterwards the state of Tyrol sent out a press release with a different message through its public relations department, which had taken over all of the state’s communications relating to the virus.

“A transmission of the virus onto the guests of the bar is, from a medical point of view, rather unlikely,” Luckner-Hornischer is quoted as saying in the press release.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: NAB requests cancellation of Nawaz Sharif’s ID card, passport

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday sent a letter to the interior ministry requesting... more»

Documents suggest virus was downplayed at Austria resort

Official communications and minutes of meetings seen by AFP suggest authorities in the Austrian... more»

Merkel warns Germans, says nation faces watershed moment in fight against Covid-19

Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Germany faces a crucial moment that can determine whether it... more»

Turkey: Bonito fish costing 60 cents sold for $16 in Istanbul restaurants

ISTANBUL: A sharp difference in fish prices, particularly that of bonito fish, at the main fish... more»

Kyrgyzstani ex-president survives ‘assassination attempt’ as govt sends troops to capital amid massive protests

Former Kyrgyzstani President Almazbek Atambayev has reportedly survived an assassination attempt,... more»

Pakistan bans TikTok over ‘indecent’ content

Pakistan has banned Chinese social media app TikTok for failing to filter out “immoral and... more»

EU’s new migration pact comes under the spotlight with ministers amid internal divisions

EU ministers met today to discuss the new migration pact, amid tensions between Member States over... more»

Armenia & Azerbaijan agree to attend Moscow talks on Nagorno-Karabakh – Russian Foreign Ministry

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have confirmed they will send delegations for talks in Moscow in a bid... more»

China’s border troops given ready-to-assemble thermal shelters amid standoff with India

BEIJING: Chinese border troops, stationed in plateau areas, were recently equipped with... more»

Study says of 24 ‘superhabitable’ planets may exist outside solar system

Scientists have identified 24 planets outside our solar system that they say may have conditions... more»

Search

Back to Top