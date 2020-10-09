Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / UK-EU trade progress ‘needed in coming days’
UK-EU trade progress ‘needed in coming days’

UK-EU trade progress ‘needed in coming days’

Europe 2020-10-09, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The UK needs to take “significant steps” in the coming days to secure a trade deal with the EU, the European Council president has said.

Charles Michel said talks were approaching a “moment of truth” ahead of a crucial EU summit next week.

Taoiseach, or Irish PM, Micheál Martin said “movement” was required before “end-state negotiations” could begin.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier is due to meet his UK counterpart for informal talks on Friday.

The UK’s post-Brexit transition period, during which the trading relationship between the two sides has remained the same, is due to end in December.

PM Boris Johnson has previously said both sides should “move on” if a deal cannot be agreed between them by the time of the EU leaders’ summit, which begins on 15 October.

Speaking after meeting Mr Martin in Dublin, Mr Michel said some progress in talks had been made recently in areas such as energy policy and the trade in goods.

But he added the UK side needed to take “significant steps” in other areas, such as fishing rights and so-called state aid rules limiting government support for businesses.

“The coming days are crucial,” he added.

Asked whether he was more optimistic a deal could be reached, Mr Martin said “the mood appears to have changed, and there’s been more intensified engagement”.

“But mood is one thing, it does need substance to follow the mood,” he added.

‘Steady optimism’

The meeting between the pair comes after UK chief negotiator Lord David Frost said an agreement remained “some way away” on Wednesday.

He told a House of Lords Committee the UK would “very much prefer” to reach a deal, but would “prosper” regardless of whether one is struck.

He told peers “more constructive discussions” had taken place recently on state aid rules, which has been a major flashpoint in the talks so far.

“I feel we’re some way from a deal if I’m honest, but we are at least having a decent discussion of this,” he added.

Speaking at the same committee, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the negotiations gave him “cause for steady optimism”.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

China’s border troops given ready-to-assemble thermal shelters amid standoff with India

BEIJING: Chinese border troops, stationed in plateau areas, were recently equipped with... more»

Study says of 24 ‘superhabitable’ planets may exist outside solar system

Scientists have identified 24 planets outside our solar system that they say may have conditions... more»

UK-EU trade progress ‘needed in coming days’

The UK needs to take “significant steps” in the coming days to secure a trade deal... more»

Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions

ANKARA / BRATISLAVA: The Turkish and Greek foreign ministers met on Oct. 8 on the sidelines of a... more»

Court rejects Madrid’s partial lockdown because ‘it harms fundamental rights and freedoms’

A high court in Madrid on Thursday rejected measures forced on the region by the central... more»

Why Trump will leave office if he loses the election

by William CooperThere is widespread concern that President Trump won’t leave office if he loses... more»

Rohingya living in ‘open prison’ in Myanmar: Human Rights Watch

Approximately 130,000 Rohingya Muslims who remain in refugee camps in Myanmar’s conflict-torn... more»

Kashmir: Mirpur police arrest son of former AJK chief justice for allegedly harassing female doctor

Police in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Mirpur city arrested the son of a former chief justice... more»

USA: Officer charged with killing George Floyd released on $1 million bond from Minnesota jail

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis PD officer charged with killing George Floyd this spring,... more»

Teenage girl becomes Finland’s PM for the day

Finland may frequently top lists for gender equality, But Prime Minister Sanna Marin has taken... more»

Search

Back to Top