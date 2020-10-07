Voice Of Vienna

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-10-07
A fierce gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Sugan area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

As per the reports recieved by news agency GNS, a joint team of Police, Army’s 44RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Sugam after recieving specific information.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, triggering off an encounter.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.__GK News

