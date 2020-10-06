Voice Of Vienna

Two CRPF personnel killed, three wounded in militant attack in Pampore

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-10-06
Militants on Monday attacked a road-opening party (ROP) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Pampore area on the outskirts of Srinagar district, leaving two personnel dead and three others wounded.

Reports said the militants fired upon a ROP party of 110 Battalion of CRPF near Tangan bypass.

Five CRPF troopers were injured in the attack, who were shifted to 92 Base hospital in Srinagar for treatment, where two of them succumbed, reported news agency KNO.

CRPF spokesman for operations (Kashmir) Junaid Khan told KNO that among the injured two CRPF personnel succumbed.

Soon after the attack, officials said that traffic was halted in the area and a massive search operation launched by the army’s 50 RR and police to nab the attackers.__GK News

