Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Eight killed in suicide attack targeting Afghan governor
Eight killed in suicide attack targeting Afghan governor

Eight killed in suicide attack targeting Afghan governor

International 2020-10-06, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A suicide attack targeting an Afghan provincial governor killed at least eight people on Monday, officials said, as the president travelled to Qatar where peace talks with the Taliban have stalled.

Twenty eight people were wounded when the attacker rammed his explosives-filled vehicle into the convoy of Rahmatullah Yarmal, the governor of eastern Laghman province.

“The governor was driving to his office when his car was hit. Four of his bodyguards and four civilians were killed, 28 wounded,” the governor’s spokesman Assadullah Daulatzai told AFP, adding that the governor was unhurt.

Interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian confirmed the attack and said most of the wounded were civilians.

It comes as President Ashraf Ghani on Monday left for Doha to meet with Qatari officials, three weeks after the launch of landmark peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. Ghani will first stop in Kuwait to offer condolences over the death of emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, his spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

Talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government negotiators, aimed at ending Afghanistan’s 19-year conflict, have stalled over disagreements on how to frame a code of conduct that will guide the broader talks.

The Taliban, who are Sunni hardliners, are insisting on adherence to the Hanafi school of Sunni Islamic jurisprudence, but the government negotiators say this could be used to discriminate against Hazaras, who are predominantly Shia, and other minorities in the country.

Another contentious topic is how the US-Taliban deal will shape a future peace deal and how it will be referred to.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the Laghman attack, but the Taliban are active in the region.

On Saturday, a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle full of explosives at the entrance an administrative building in eastern Nangarhar province, killing 15 people, mostly civilians, officials said.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Albania approves electoral code reform to boost EU prospects

Albania’s parliament on Monday approved electoral law changes designed to prevent vote... more»

Two CRPF personnel killed, three wounded in militant attack in Pampore

Militants on Monday attacked a road-opening party (ROP) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)... more»

Pakistan: ex-PM Nawaz, other PML-N leaders booked for ‘conspiring against state, its institutions’

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders were booked for... more»

Turkey slams Macron’s law seeking to create ‘French Islam’

ANKARA: A draft bill announced by French President Emmanuel Macron for the creation of “Islam of... more»

Alternative fur Deutschland falls from first to third place in eastern German states

The far right Alternative fur Deutschland party has fallen from first to third place in six former... more»

As Nagorno-Karabakh battle goes on, Armenia wants Washington to explain if it supplied Turkey with F-16s to aid Azerbaijan

Armenia’s prime minister wants clarification from the US about the sale of F-16s to Turkey,... more»

Eight killed in suicide attack targeting Afghan governor

A suicide attack targeting an Afghan provincial governor killed at least eight people on Monday,... more»

FATF to decide about Pakistan status this month

ISLAMABAD: A virtual meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary scheduled for Oct... more»

This is not the time to have another Scottish independence referendum: Boris Johnson

Earlier this year, six consecutive opinion polls revealed that a clear majority backed Scotland... more»

Saudi Arabia calls upon citizens to ‘boycott everything Turkish’ following Erdogan’s controversial statement

Saudi authorities called upon citizens to “boycott everything Turkish” following a... more»

Search

Back to Top