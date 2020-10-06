Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Alternative fur Deutschland falls from first to third place in eastern German states
Alternative fur Deutschland falls from first to third place in eastern German states

Alternative fur Deutschland falls from first to third place in eastern German states

Europe 2020-10-06, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The far right Alternative fur Deutschland party has fallen from first to third place in six former East German states, according to opinion polls published on Sunday.

Several of these states have been a stronghold for the German political party in recent years.

The AfD runs on a platform of anti-immigration and anti-Islam rhetoric, and saw a surge in support when hundreds of thousands of refugees came into Germany in 2015.

It is currently the largest opposition party in the national legislature but has seen its national popularity decline significantly.

The party had capitalised on the disenfranchisement felt in Eastern states that supported its anti-migration message but some supporters would like it to become more moderate.

One official was recently fired from the party after saying that migrants could be shot or gassed.

The party is also opposed to reforms that tackle climate change and mobilised members to attend demonstrations in Constance, southern Germany this weekend.

_Euronews’ Jessica Saltz reports form the capital Berlin. Watch her analysis in the player above.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Albania approves electoral code reform to boost EU prospects

Albania’s parliament on Monday approved electoral law changes designed to prevent vote... more»

Two CRPF personnel killed, three wounded in militant attack in Pampore

Militants on Monday attacked a road-opening party (ROP) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)... more»

Pakistan: ex-PM Nawaz, other PML-N leaders booked for ‘conspiring against state, its institutions’

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders were booked for... more»

Turkey slams Macron’s law seeking to create ‘French Islam’

ANKARA: A draft bill announced by French President Emmanuel Macron for the creation of “Islam of... more»

Alternative fur Deutschland falls from first to third place in eastern German states

The far right Alternative fur Deutschland party has fallen from first to third place in six former... more»

As Nagorno-Karabakh battle goes on, Armenia wants Washington to explain if it supplied Turkey with F-16s to aid Azerbaijan

Armenia’s prime minister wants clarification from the US about the sale of F-16s to Turkey,... more»

Eight killed in suicide attack targeting Afghan governor

A suicide attack targeting an Afghan provincial governor killed at least eight people on Monday,... more»

FATF to decide about Pakistan status this month

ISLAMABAD: A virtual meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary scheduled for Oct... more»

This is not the time to have another Scottish independence referendum: Boris Johnson

Earlier this year, six consecutive opinion polls revealed that a clear majority backed Scotland... more»

Saudi Arabia calls upon citizens to ‘boycott everything Turkish’ following Erdogan’s controversial statement

Saudi authorities called upon citizens to “boycott everything Turkish” following a... more»

Search

Back to Top