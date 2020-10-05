Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Saudi Arabia calls upon citizens to ‘boycott everything Turkish’ following Erdogan’s controversial statement
Saudi Arabia calls upon citizens to ‘boycott everything Turkish’ following Erdogan’s controversial statement

Saudi Arabia calls upon citizens to ‘boycott everything Turkish’ following Erdogan’s controversial statement

International 2020-10-05, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Saudi authorities called upon citizens to “boycott everything Turkish” following a statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan where he accused some Gulf countries of pursuing policies that were destabilising the region, Gulf News reported on Saturday.

“The boycott of everything Turkish, whether on the level of import, investment or tourism, is the responsibility of every Saudi — trader and consumer — in response to the continued hostility of the Turkish government against our leadership, our country and our citizens,” Saudi Arabia’s Chamber of Commerce head Ajlan Al Ajlan said in a tweet

In addition to accusing some Gulf countries of targeting Turkey and following policies that led to instability, the Turkish president had, during an address to the country’s General Assembly, also said: “It should not be forgotten that the countries in question did not exist yesterday, and probably will not exist tomorrow; however, we will continue to keep our flag flying in this region forever, with the permission of Allah.”

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey have been thorny especially since the brutal murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi that took place in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Erdogan has said the order to murder Khashoggi came from “the highest levels” of the Saudi government but has never directly blamed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is widely believed to be behind the gruesome murder.

Earlier this week, Turkey indicted six Saudi suspects in Khashoggi’s murder case. None of the suspects are in Turkey and will be tried in absentia. Twenty Saudi nationals are already on trial in an Istanbul court for Khashoggi’s killing.

The indictment came weeks after a Saudi court overturned five death sentences issued after a closed-door trial in Saudi Arabia that ended last year, sentencing them to 20 years in prison instead.

Recently, Erdogan also condemned the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain’s decision to normalise ties with Israel. After the announcement of normalisation of ties between UAE and Israel, Erdogan had warned Turkey could suspend diplomatic relations with the Gulf state in response.

Turkey has had diplomatic relations with Israel for decades, but under President Erdogan, has positioned itself as a champion of the Palestinians.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

This is not the time to have another Scottish independence referendum: Boris Johnson

Earlier this year, six consecutive opinion polls revealed that a clear majority backed Scotland... more»

Saudi Arabia calls upon citizens to ‘boycott everything Turkish’ following Erdogan’s controversial statement

Saudi authorities called upon citizens to “boycott everything Turkish” following a... more»

Egypt news outlet says journalist arrested while covering unrest

Egyptian authorities have arrested a journalist after she travelled to the southern city of Luxor... more»

New Caledonia votes to remain part of France, but independence movement gains traction

New Caledonia has voted against breaking away from France, according to full provisional results.... more»

Armenia fears ‘historic threat’ as clashes with Azerbaijan intensify

STEPANAKERT, AZERBAIJAN: Armenia leaders on Sunday feared the country was facing a ‘historic... more»

NATO secretary-general set to visit Turkey after tensions recede in east Med

ANKARA: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will pay a visit to senior government figures in... more»

Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealed that President Donald Trump’s condition on... more»

Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah pilgrimage amid strict SOPs

AKKAH: Makkah’s Grand Mosque opened its doors on Sunday to the first group of pilgrims... more»

New Caledonia set for 2nd referendum on independence from France

Voters in the southern Pacific French territory of New Caledonia are set to cast their ballots in... more»

German police clash with anti-fascists attempting to block neo-Nazi march on country’s Unity Day

Clashes have erupted in Berlin on Germany’s Reunification Day, after Antifa activists tried to... more»

Search

Back to Top