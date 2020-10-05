Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / New Caledonia votes to remain part of France, but independence movement gains traction
New Caledonia votes to remain part of France, but independence movement gains traction

New Caledonia votes to remain part of France, but independence movement gains traction

International 2020-10-05, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

New Caledonia has voted against breaking away from France, according to full provisional results. Support for independence in the South Pacific island territory is growing but is still not strong enough to secure full autonomy.

Those opposed to independence prevailed with 53.26 percent of the vote, compared to the 46.74 percent who wanted New Caledonia to become a sovereign nation, France’s overseas ministry said.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the results and expressed his “gratitude.” He said earlier that France would be “less beautiful” without New Caledonia.

Locally, the referendum produced some interesting results. For example, the territory’s Loyalty Islands voted overwhelmingly for independence from France.

The referendum was held as part of a decades-old de-colonization plan that ended civil strife between the indigenous Kanak population and the descendants of European settlers in the French territory.

Although a ‘No’ majority was expected, the participation rate was five percent higher than an identical vote in 2018. In that referendum, those who wanted to remain with France prevailed with 56.7 percent of the vote.

A relic of France’s colonial holdings in the South Pacific, New Caledonia was claimed by the French in 1853 and is currently home to 280,000 inhabitants.

Another referendum can be held in 2022, provided the move is supported by at least one-third of the territory’s legislature. Although the ‘No’ campaign has now prevailed twice, support for independence appears to be steadily increasing.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

This is not the time to have another Scottish independence referendum: Boris Johnson

Earlier this year, six consecutive opinion polls revealed that a clear majority backed Scotland... more»

Saudi Arabia calls upon citizens to ‘boycott everything Turkish’ following Erdogan’s controversial statement

Saudi authorities called upon citizens to “boycott everything Turkish” following a... more»

Egypt news outlet says journalist arrested while covering unrest

Egyptian authorities have arrested a journalist after she travelled to the southern city of Luxor... more»

New Caledonia votes to remain part of France, but independence movement gains traction

New Caledonia has voted against breaking away from France, according to full provisional results.... more»

Armenia fears ‘historic threat’ as clashes with Azerbaijan intensify

STEPANAKERT, AZERBAIJAN: Armenia leaders on Sunday feared the country was facing a ‘historic... more»

NATO secretary-general set to visit Turkey after tensions recede in east Med

ANKARA: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will pay a visit to senior government figures in... more»

Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealed that President Donald Trump’s condition on... more»

Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah pilgrimage amid strict SOPs

AKKAH: Makkah’s Grand Mosque opened its doors on Sunday to the first group of pilgrims... more»

New Caledonia set for 2nd referendum on independence from France

Voters in the southern Pacific French territory of New Caledonia are set to cast their ballots in... more»

German police clash with anti-fascists attempting to block neo-Nazi march on country’s Unity Day

Clashes have erupted in Berlin on Germany’s Reunification Day, after Antifa activists tried to... more»

Search

Back to Top