Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House
Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House

Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House

International 2020-10-05, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealed that President Donald Trump’s condition on Friday was far worse than officials had made public, saying doctors recommended the president go to the hospital after seeing he had a fever and his blood oxygen level dropped rapidly.

Meadows made the comments in an interview with Fox News broadcast Saturday night that capped two days of conflicting and opaque assessments of the 74-year-old president’s health.

“I can tell you this the biggest thing we see is with no fever now, and with him doing really well with his oxygen saturation levels,” Meadows told Fox host Jeanine Pirro. “Yesterday morning we were really concerned by that. He had a fever, and his oxygen level had dropped rapidly. Yet in typical style, this president was up and walking around.”

White House officials including Meadows said on Friday that Trump was experiencing “mild symptoms” and continuing to work. He told Fox News however, that doctors from Walter Reed and Johns Hopkins recommended that Trump go to the hospital.

“He’s made unbelievable improvements from yesterday morning when I know a number of us, the doctor and I, were very concerned,” Meadows said.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

This is not the time to have another Scottish independence referendum: Boris Johnson

Earlier this year, six consecutive opinion polls revealed that a clear majority backed Scotland... more»

Saudi Arabia calls upon citizens to ‘boycott everything Turkish’ following Erdogan’s controversial statement

Saudi authorities called upon citizens to “boycott everything Turkish” following a... more»

Egypt news outlet says journalist arrested while covering unrest

Egyptian authorities have arrested a journalist after she travelled to the southern city of Luxor... more»

New Caledonia votes to remain part of France, but independence movement gains traction

New Caledonia has voted against breaking away from France, according to full provisional results.... more»

Armenia fears ‘historic threat’ as clashes with Azerbaijan intensify

STEPANAKERT, AZERBAIJAN: Armenia leaders on Sunday feared the country was facing a ‘historic... more»

NATO secretary-general set to visit Turkey after tensions recede in east Med

ANKARA: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will pay a visit to senior government figures in... more»

Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealed that President Donald Trump’s condition on... more»

Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah pilgrimage amid strict SOPs

AKKAH: Makkah’s Grand Mosque opened its doors on Sunday to the first group of pilgrims... more»

New Caledonia set for 2nd referendum on independence from France

Voters in the southern Pacific French territory of New Caledonia are set to cast their ballots in... more»

German police clash with anti-fascists attempting to block neo-Nazi march on country’s Unity Day

Clashes have erupted in Berlin on Germany’s Reunification Day, after Antifa activists tried to... more»

Search

Back to Top