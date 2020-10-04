Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah pilgrimage amid strict SOPs
Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah pilgrimage amid strict SOPs

Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah pilgrimage amid strict SOPs

International 2020-10-04, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

AKKAH: Makkah’s Grand Mosque opened its doors on Sunday to the first group of pilgrims performing Umrah in first phase, amid strict precautionary and preventive measures.

The mosque was opened for public after about a seven-month break.

The group of Umrah pilgrims entered the mosque after applying through the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s Eatmarna App.

To accommodate a quota of 6,000 pilgrims per day, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has prepared five meeting points where pilgrims will meet and join health professionals on buses to the Grand Mosque.

To welcome the pilgrims, thermal cameras were placed at the entrances and inside the halls of the mosque to monitor body temperature spikes and issue alerts if necessary.

About 1,000 employees have also been trained to monitor the Umran rituals at the mosque.

On October 2, Saudi Arabia had announced reopening the Muslim holy places for the year-round Umrah pilgrimage on Sunday, scaled back and with extensive health precautions, seven months after coronavirus prompted its suspension.

The Umrah, the pilgrimage that can be undertaken at any time, usually attracts millions of Muslims from across the globe each year.

It will be revived in three stages, with the initial phase seeing just 6,000 citizens and residents already within the kingdom allowed to take part each day.

Saudi Arabia had issued fresh guidelines for passengers from Pakistan and other countries during the coronavirus pandemic after announcing plans for gradually lifting travel restrictions.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) stated in its circular sent to airlines that passengers (non-Saudis) will submit their negative PCR test reports from a verified laboratory abroad. The test report must be done no later than 72 hours before the scheduled departure to any of the airports in the kingdom.

It also said that the condition for PCR test is limited to non-Saudis only who are over the age of eight years. The guidelines also include that ‘different regulations of the departure country must be considered and observed in determining the appropriate age to conduct Covid-19 (PCR) test for children.’

The aviation authority had earlier directed all foreign airlines including Pakistan to strictly implement the prevention measures during flights to Saudi Arabia.__Tribune.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah pilgrimage amid strict SOPs

AKKAH: Makkah’s Grand Mosque opened its doors on Sunday to the first group of pilgrims... more»

New Caledonia set for 2nd referendum on independence from France

Voters in the southern Pacific French territory of New Caledonia are set to cast their ballots in... more»

German police clash with anti-fascists attempting to block neo-Nazi march on country’s Unity Day

Clashes have erupted in Berlin on Germany’s Reunification Day, after Antifa activists tried to... more»

Documentary on Khashoggi’s murder released in Zurich

A documentary film featuring the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was released Friday... more»

India’s Modi opens tunnel route to tense China border

NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday opened a Himalayan tunnel that... more»

Anger from Moscow, Minsk as EU, US sanction Belarus

The United States and the EU hit Belarus officials with long-awaited sanctions over the... more»

Pakistan: Ex Interior Minister Malik decides not to pursue cases against US blogger Cynthia Ritchie

Former interior minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik on... more»

‘A defining moment for Germany, Europe, and the world’: Germany marks 30 years since reunification

Germany is on Saturday marking the 30th anniversary of its reunification but celebrations have... more»

Italy’s Salvini goes on trial, accused of ‘kidnapping’ refugees

Rome, Italy – Matteo Salvini appears in court on Saturday on charges of kidnapping more than a... more»

Karabakh’s main city hit as Armenia says it’s ready for mediation

STEPANAKERT: Armenia accused Azerbai­jani forces of striking the main city in the disputed... more»

Search

Back to Top