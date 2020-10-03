Voice Of Vienna

GB govt decides not to seek military assistance in elections

Caretaker government of Gilgit-Baltistan has decided not to seek the help of army in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections.

According to details, It was decided not to seek the help of army in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections. The caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal said that only paramilitary forces and police would be involved in the election.

The caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal said that the police and paramilitary forces will prove that they are fully capable of holding elections. However, the deployment of troops in sensitive areas can be carried out according to the circumstances.__The Nation

