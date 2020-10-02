China: Vlogger ‘set on fire during live stream’

A Chinese influencer has died after her husband allegedly doused her in petrol and set fire to her as she attempted to live stream, according to local media.

Lamu was popular on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, where she had hundreds of thousands of followers.

According to local media, Lamu suffered burns on 90% of her body. She died two weeks after she was attacked.

The case has prompted conversations on social media over violence against women in China.

Lamu, 30, from China’s Sichuan province, was known for her happy posts on rural life and was praised for not using make up in her videos, which had millions of likes.

A statement from Jinchuan County Public Security Bureau said that after the attack on 14 September, she was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Sichuan Provincial People’s Hospital for further treatment.

Her family asked her followers for financial help and more than one million yuan (£114,280) was raised in just 24 hours, according to The Paper.

Lamu died on 30 September after treatment failed.

Police said Lamu’s ex-husband, who was identified by his family name Tang, was detained on 14 September on suspicion of “intentional homicide”. A team is continuing to investigate, the statement said.

The case has prompted huge discussion on China’s social media site Weibo. More than 70 million people have used a hashtag mentioning her death.

One user said she hoped “women are given more security”.

Another said: “We need female police, female judges, female prosecutors. We need more women in politics. We need power and we need a voice.”__BBC