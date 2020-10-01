Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Hundreds of migrants evicted from UN-run camps in Bosnia
Hundreds of migrants evicted from UN-run camps in Bosnia

Hundreds of migrants evicted from UN-run camps in Bosnia

Europe 2020-10-01, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

Bosnian authorities have started emptying U.N.-run migrant camps in town centres, moving hundreds of people to a crowded, out-of-the-way facility that’s not equipped for winter conditions — or just leaving them to fend for themselves in the woods.

There are some 10,000 transient migrants and refugees stuck in the small Balkan country, who already face a chronic lack of accommodation: At least one in four live outside organized facilities.

On Wednesday, local authorities in the northwestern Krajina region sent police to evict several hundred people from the Bira camp in the town of Bihac. Groups of mostly young men were bused to a remote camp that was already full to its 1,000 capacity.

Peter Van der Auweraert of the United Nations migration agency, IOM, told the Associated Press that the crowded tent camp, set up in April, might soon be forced to close. “The camp is only for summer weather conditions,” he said.

In the next few days, Krajina authorities plan to empty a second camp of its 700 residents. It’s unclear where they will be sent.

Local authorities have for long complained of bearing the brunt of Europe’s lingering migration issues, accusing other parts of their impoverished country of failing to help out.

IOM runs seven official migrant camps in the country, including five in Krajina, that now house nearly 7,000 people. The camps set up in town centres in Krajina, including Bira, which local authorities have for long been bent on shutting down, account for over a half of the overall reception capacities available to migrants in Bosnia. Even prior to the latest crackdown, an estimated 2,500 migrants were sleeping outdoors in squalid, unsanitary conditions in Krajina.

Over the past two weeks, remote woods, abandoned run-down buildings and roadsides on the edge of Krajina cities begun filling with makeshift camps set up by homeless migrants who had been pushed out by local authorities from town centres and left in desolate areas to fend for themselves.

Krajina shares a highly porous 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) border with European Union member Croatia, making it a major draw for migrants crossing Bosnia and hoping to continue further north and west to the continent’s prosperous heartland.

The EU has provided Bosnia with 60 million euros ($70 million) in emergency funding, most of it for the IOM-run migrant camps.

Bosnia, which has never truly recovered from its brutal 1992-95 war, became a bottleneck for thousands of Europe-bound migrants three years ago when other nations closed their borders and disrupted migration paths through the Balkans.__EuroNews

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Hundreds of migrants evicted from UN-run camps in Bosnia

Bosnian authorities have started emptying U.N.-run migrant camps in town centres, moving hundreds... more»

Azerbaijan neutralises 2,300 Armenian soldiers

Azerbaijani troops have neutralized at least 2,300 Armenian soldiers since Sunday, when border... more»

US slaps sanctions on six Syrians, 11 entities over al-Assad ties

United States authorities on Wednesday imposed sanctions on six prominent Syrians and 11 entities... more»

UK interior minister in hot water over idea to ship asylum seekers 6,400km to remote Atlantic island

The UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has found herself at the center of a twitterstorm, after she... more»

EU prepares for standoff over Turkish sanctions

Athens, Greece – European Union leaders face a difficult balancing act over the EU-Turkey... more»

Sonic boom from military jet, say police after powerful explosion rattles Paris

The sonic boom of a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier reverberated through the French capital... more»

English Channel migrant smuggling ring dismantled, say police

Twelve people have been arrested for smuggling migrants across the English Channel, European... more»

Indian court acquits Hindu nationalist leaders in Babri Masjid demolition case for ‘lack of evidence’

An Indian court on Wednesday acquitted Hindu nationalist leaders, including former deputy prime... more»

Russia should pull forces from Abkhazia, Ossetia: NATO

The NATO secretary-general on Tuesday called on Russia to withdraw its forces from Abkhazia and... more»

Kashmir: India’s MEA says; ‘Never Accepted China’s 1959 LAC Definition’

New Delhi- India on Tuesday categorically rejected China”s “so-called unilaterally defined”... more»

Search

Back to Top