Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Turkish prosecutors file second indictment on Khashoggi case
Turkish prosecutors file second indictment on Khashoggi case

Turkish prosecutors file second indictment on Khashoggi case

International 2020-09-29, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Turkish prosecutors filed on Sept. 28 a second indictment against six Saudi suspects over the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

The 41-page indictment prepared against six fugitive suspects – including two consulate staff members – was approved by the chief prosecutor’s office in Istanbul and referred to the High Criminal Court no: 11, where the main case of 20 defendants was heard.

The indictment against the two members of consular staff – Sultan Yahya A. and Yasir Halit M. – demands separate aggravated life sentences over “deliberate killing with a monstrous feeling”.

The prosecutors seek between six months to five years in prison for four suspects – Ahmet Abdulaziz M., Khalid Yahya M., Mohammed Ibrahim A., and Obaid Ghazi A.

According to the indictment, the two consular staff members were in the team that carried out the murder and left Turkey after the killing while the other four suspects are accused of leaving Turkey after tampering with evidence by going to the crime scene immediately after the murder.

Khashoggi, 59, a columnist for The Washington Post, was killed and dismembered by a group of Saudi operatives shortly after he entered the country’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018.

Riyadh offered conflicting narratives to explain his disappearance before acknowledging he was murdered in the diplomatic building in a “rogue operation”.

Earlier this month, the Riyadh Criminal Court commuted death sentences handed down last year to the accused into prison terms of up to 20 years.

The Saudi trial process was widely criticized.

“The Saudi prosecutor performed one more act today in this parody of justice. But these verdicts carry no legal or moral legitimacy,” said Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Spainish court bans Catalonia’s leader from office

Spain’s top court has upheld a decision to ban Catalonia’s separatist leader Quim... more»

Pakistan’s opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif arrested in money laundering case

Pakistan’s Leader of the Opposition and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was arrested on Monday... more»

Hungary & Poland hit back at Brussels with institute aimed at scrutinizing rule-of-law in EU

Budapest and Warsaw have decided to beat Brussels at its own game by announcing the creation of an... more»

China holds simultaneous military drills in four seas: Report

China has begun five military exercises simultaneously along different parts of its coast, the... more»

EU looking at ‘all legal options’ should London breach Brexit treaty

Brussels reiterated on Monday that it will “not be shy” in using legal means to ensure... more»

Turkish prosecutors file second indictment on Khashoggi case

Turkish prosecutors filed on Sept. 28 a second indictment against six Saudi suspects over the 2018... more»

Netflix does not agree with Chinese author’s racist views on Uighur muslims

Netflix Inc NFLX.O, in a response to U.S. senators’ concerns over the company’s plans... more»

Azerbaijan & Armenia carry on fighting over contested Nagorno-Karabakh, heavy weaponry deployed

Intense hostilities between Armenian and Azeri forces continued overnight along the border of the... more»

Belarus: Mass arrests and tear gas on seventh weekend of protests

Belarus police carried out mass arrests as tens of thousands of people again gathered for protests... more»

Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes: How the world reacted

Armenia and Azerbaijan have put themselves on a war footing after heavy clashes erupted over the... more»

Search

Back to Top