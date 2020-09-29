Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Hungary & Poland hit back at Brussels with institute aimed at scrutinizing rule-of-law in EU
Hungary & Poland hit back at Brussels with institute aimed at scrutinizing rule-of-law in EU

Hungary & Poland hit back at Brussels with institute aimed at scrutinizing rule-of-law in EU

Europe 2020-09-29, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Budapest and Warsaw have decided to beat Brussels at its own game by announcing the creation of an institute that would monitor violations of law within the EU, after the bloc accused the two member states of breaching the law.

Hungary’s foreign minister Peter Szijjarto announced the move after meeting with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, on Monday.

“The aim of this institute of comparative law would be that we should not be taken for fools,” Szijjarto said, adding that he was losing patience with “western European politicians using us as a punchbag.”

The new institute will closely follow how the rule of law is upheld across the European Union, in order to ensure “double standards” aren’t being used to unfairly accuse Hungary and Poland of wrongdoing, the Hungarian diplomat explained. Foreign Minister Rau said the new organization would help foster a “legal debate” in the union, noting that such dialogue was preferable to political feuding.

Brussels has accused both countries of undermining democratic values by exerting political influence on media and courts and of targeting non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Both countries were censured by the European Parliament in April for flouting “European values” during the coronavirus pandemic. Budapest and Warsaw were accused of overriding democratic processes as part of their response to the health crisis, even though most European states imposed their own draconian Covid-19 measures with little or no democratic oversight.

Hungary and Poland faced the possibility of being excluded from a €750-billion ($859-billion) post-pandemic recovery fund, after Brussels considered attaching stringent conditions to the cash concerning respect for the “rule of law.” However, the EU appears to have backpedaled on the idea, and both Warsaw and Budapest have threatened to veto any legislation that would deprive them of their benefits.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Spainish court bans Catalonia’s leader from office

Spain’s top court has upheld a decision to ban Catalonia’s separatist leader Quim... more»

Pakistan’s opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif arrested in money laundering case

Pakistan’s Leader of the Opposition and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was arrested on Monday... more»

Hungary & Poland hit back at Brussels with institute aimed at scrutinizing rule-of-law in EU

Budapest and Warsaw have decided to beat Brussels at its own game by announcing the creation of an... more»

China holds simultaneous military drills in four seas: Report

China has begun five military exercises simultaneously along different parts of its coast, the... more»

EU looking at ‘all legal options’ should London breach Brexit treaty

Brussels reiterated on Monday that it will “not be shy” in using legal means to ensure... more»

Turkish prosecutors file second indictment on Khashoggi case

Turkish prosecutors filed on Sept. 28 a second indictment against six Saudi suspects over the 2018... more»

Netflix does not agree with Chinese author’s racist views on Uighur muslims

Netflix Inc NFLX.O, in a response to U.S. senators’ concerns over the company’s plans... more»

Azerbaijan & Armenia carry on fighting over contested Nagorno-Karabakh, heavy weaponry deployed

Intense hostilities between Armenian and Azeri forces continued overnight along the border of the... more»

Belarus: Mass arrests and tear gas on seventh weekend of protests

Belarus police carried out mass arrests as tens of thousands of people again gathered for protests... more»

Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes: How the world reacted

Armenia and Azerbaijan have put themselves on a war footing after heavy clashes erupted over the... more»

Search

Back to Top