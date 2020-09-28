Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Netflix does not agree with Chinese author’s racist views on Uighur muslims
Netflix does not agree with Chinese author’s racist views on Uighur muslims

Netflix does not agree with Chinese author’s racist views on Uighur muslims

International 2020-09-28, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

Netflix Inc NFLX.O, in a response to U.S. senators’ concerns over the company’s plans to adapt a Chinese science-fiction book trilogy, said on Friday it did not agree with the Chinese author’s views on the Chinese government’s treatment of Uighur Muslims.

Five Republican U.S. senators urged Netflix this week to reconsider plans to adapt the book into a TV series because they said the author has defended the Chinese government’s clampdown on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

The Three-Body Problem and two sequels were written by Liu Cixin.

Netflix announced this month that it was turning the books into a live-action, English-language TV series led by D.B Weiss and David Benioff, the creators of HBO mega-hit Game of Thrones.

Liu serves as a consulting producer on the project.

“Mr. Liu is the author of the book not the creator of this show. We do not agree with his comments, which are entirely unrelated to his book or this Netflix show,” said Netflix Global Public Policy Vice President Dean Garfield in a letter to the senators.

“If anything, the government is helping their economy and trying to lift them out of poverty,” Liu told the New Yorker magazine in 2019.

“If you were to loosen up the country a bit, the consequences would be terrifying.”

The senators also asked Netflix to reconsider the implications of providing a platform to Liu in producing this project.

The Netflix streaming service is available in more than 190 countries but does not operate in China.

The United States and human rights groups have criticised China’s treatment of the Uighurs.

China’s foreign ministry has repeatedly denied the existence of internment camps in Xinjiang, calling the facilities vocational and educational institutions and accusing what it calls anti-China forces of smearing its Xinjiang policy.__Dawn.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Netflix does not agree with Chinese author’s racist views on Uighur muslims

Netflix Inc NFLX.O, in a response to U.S. senators’ concerns over the company’s plans... more»

Azerbaijan & Armenia carry on fighting over contested Nagorno-Karabakh, heavy weaponry deployed

Intense hostilities between Armenian and Azeri forces continued overnight along the border of the... more»

Belarus: Mass arrests and tear gas on seventh weekend of protests

Belarus police carried out mass arrests as tens of thousands of people again gathered for protests... more»

Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes: How the world reacted

Armenia and Azerbaijan have put themselves on a war footing after heavy clashes erupted over the... more»

Swiss voters reject proposal to end EU freedom of movement by nearly 62%

Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected an initiative that would have prevented EU citizens from... more»

UN chief says nuclear war cannot be won, must not be fought

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday that a nuclear... more»

Kashmir: Militant killed in Pulwama gunfight, operation on: Police

A militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight in Samboora area of Awantipora in South Kashmir’s... more»

Armenia to consider Nagorno-Karabakh independence amid border clashes with Azerbaijan

Yerevan may recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh, a large Armenian-populated enclave... more»

France’s Macron says Belarus leader Lukashenko ‘has to go’

French President Emmanuel Macron said Belarus’s leader Alexander Lukashenko has to step down, in... more»

Pakistan: 13 killed as passenger van overturns, catches fire on Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway

At least 13 people were killed and several others injured when a passenger van overturned and... more»

Search

Back to Top