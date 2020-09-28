Kashmir: Militant killed in Pulwama gunfight, operation on: Police

A militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight in Samboora area of Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.

Official sources told news agency GNS that one militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter. However, the identity of the slain is yet to be ascertained.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police, Army’s 50RR and CRPF launched cordon and search operation in Samboora after recieving specific information.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, triggering off an encounter.___GK News