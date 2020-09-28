Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Belarus: Mass arrests and tear gas on seventh weekend of protests
Belarus: Mass arrests and tear gas on seventh weekend of protests

Belarus: Mass arrests and tear gas on seventh weekend of protests

International 2020-09-28, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Belarus police carried out mass arrests as tens of thousands of people again gathered for protests calling on leader Alexander Lukashenko to step down.

More than 50 people were detained on Sunday, rights groups said.

Video footage appeared to show police spraying an irritant directly into the faces of protesters in one city.

It was the 50th day of protests following August’s disputed presidential vote. Earlier this week Mr Lukashenko held a secret inauguration.

The electoral commission says Mr Lukashenko won a sixth term with more than 80% of votes. But the opposition says he cheated and that they won the election with at least 60% of the vote.

Several EU countries and the US say they do not recognise Mr Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus.

Police admitted using tear gas and stun grenades to disperse what they called “disobedient” protesters in the eastern city of Gomel on Sunday.

But local media footage circulating online showed officers spraying a substance directly into people’s faces. Many of the protesters were women, who retreated while shouting “fascists”.

Meanwhile in the capital Minsk, where tens of thousands of people gathered for the seventh straight weekend of protests, riot police pulled people out of crowds and hauled them away in vans, a Reuters news agency witness said.

Mr Lukashenko was quietly inaugurated on Wednesday morning, without any of the usual pre-publicity and fanfare.

The man who has ruled the former Soviet republic for 26 years said Belarus needed security and consensus “on the brink of a global crisis”, an apparent reference to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I cannot, I have no right to abandon the Belarusians,” he added, without making reference to the mass rallies demanding his resignation.

His main rival for president, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, and other key opposition figures are currently in self-imposed exile in neighbouring countries following a wave of arrests amid the demonstrations.

Ms Tikhanovskaya said on Wednesday that Mr Lukashenko was “neither a legal nor a legitimate head of Belarus”.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Belarus: Mass arrests and tear gas on seventh weekend of protests

Belarus police carried out mass arrests as tens of thousands of people again gathered for protests... more»

Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes: How the world reacted

Armenia and Azerbaijan have put themselves on a war footing after heavy clashes erupted over the... more»

Swiss voters reject proposal to end EU freedom of movement by nearly 62%

Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected an initiative that would have prevented EU citizens from... more»

UN chief says nuclear war cannot be won, must not be fought

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday that a nuclear... more»

Kashmir: Militant killed in Pulwama gunfight, operation on: Police

A militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight in Samboora area of Awantipora in South Kashmir’s... more»

Armenia to consider Nagorno-Karabakh independence amid border clashes with Azerbaijan

Yerevan may recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh, a large Armenian-populated enclave... more»

France’s Macron says Belarus leader Lukashenko ‘has to go’

French President Emmanuel Macron said Belarus’s leader Alexander Lukashenko has to step down, in... more»

Pakistan: 13 killed as passenger van overturns, catches fire on Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway

At least 13 people were killed and several others injured when a passenger van overturned and... more»

Madrid at ‘serious risk’ without virus lockdown

The Spanish government has urged authorities in Madrid to tighten coronavirus restrictions across... more»

US imposes curbs on exports to China’s top chipmaker SMIC

The United States government has imposed restrictions on exports to China’s biggest silicon chip... more»

Search

Back to Top