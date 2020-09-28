Voice Of Vienna

Armenia to consider Nagorno-Karabakh independence amid border clashes with Azerbaijan

2020-09-28
Yerevan may recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh, a large Armenian-populated enclave inside Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, as clashes renewed between the neighbors.

“We are weighing all scenarios of possible developments,” Pashinyan said. The prospect of Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence must be considered very seriously and be thoroughly discussed, he pointed out while speaking in the parliament.

Yerevan and Baku have been trading blame for the fresh outbreak of violence on Sunday. Armenia, which introduced martial law in its territory, said that it acted in response to the shelling of Nagorno-Karabakh by the Azeri military.

Azerbaijan insists that the shots came from the Armenian side and that it was only retaliating. Baku also announced martial law later in the day.

The disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh has been a bone of contention between the two South Caucasus nations for three decades now. Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a bloody war over it in the 1990s, with subsequent border clashes sporadically erupting between the sides despite a ceasefire.

Russia has called upon Yerevan and Baku to stop hostilities and offered to play the role of a mediator in the talks between the two countries.__RT.com

