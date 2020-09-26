Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Saudi Arabia launches new app I’tamarna to improve Umrah experience
Saudi Arabia launches new app I’tamarna to improve Umrah experience

Saudi Arabia launches new app I’tamarna to improve Umrah experience

International 2020-09-26, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced a few days ago that its new app, I’tamarna, will facilitate pilgrims and increase competition among marketing companies to enhance the Umrah experience for pilgrims.

I’tamarna aims to enforce health standards during the coronavirus pandemic and will make it easier for pilgrims to book transport, accommodation and recreation whilst they are on the pilgrimage.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s chief planning and strategy officer, Dr Amr Al-Maddah, told Arab News that “high-quality services” will be provided to people which will ensure that the pilgrim will be drawn himself or herself to companies providing those services.

He said that the relationship between Umrah companies and their external agents will now, thanks to the app, be only limited to marketing. Pilgrims will be able to download the app on September 28.

“The newly adopted measures will free Umrah companies and motivate them, especially at a time when bookings are being performed through several electronic platforms,” said Al-Maddah, adding that it would allow foreign pilgrims to “directly deal” with Umrah companies through the phone, the app and additional means other than the external agents.

“This will liberate the Umrah companies and improve their performance, allowing them to market their services inside and outside the Kingdom,” he added.

Riyadh had said earlier this week that it aims to restart the Umrah pilgrimage in phases. Saudi Arabia said it had decided to take the decision to resume the Umrah pilgrimage owing to demands from Muslims around the globe and after assessing developments in the country regarding the pandemic.

Al-Maddah said that the app was launched due to the coronavirus so that safety protocols can be enforced and the number of pilgrims are limited to prevent overcrowding.

“There is a capacity [of pilgrims] that should not be exceeded. This is what prevents the overcrowding of holy sites and limits the spread of the virus among pilgrims,” he said.

According to Arab News, Saudi Arabia intends to restart the Umrah service for pilgrims in four phases. In the first phase, 30% of the pilgrims will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage, which roughly makes it 6,000 pilgrims per day. This is slated to begin from October 4.

The second phase will see the capacity of the Grand Mosque increase to 75%, which means an estimated 15,000 pilgrims and 40,000 worshippers a day can be included from October 18.

The kingdom will then permit foreign pilgrims to perform Umrah from November 1 in the third phase, allowing a capacity of 20,000 pilgrims and 60,000 worshippers per day.

The fourth stage will see the Grand Mosque allow the usual amount of pilgrims. However, this will take place when all COVID-19 risks have gone away.

The development comes a few days when — following a seven-month suspension due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — Saudi Arabia said it will allow pilgrims residing inside the country to offer Umrah from October 4, state news agency SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia had instituted a freeze on Umrah in March owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, 19 million people had performed the Umrah.

“Based on the reports of the competent authorities regarding developments in addressing the coronavirus and in response to the aspirations of many Muslims at home and abroad to perform Umrah and visit, and based on the wise leadership’s keenness on the health and safety of the visitors the Two Holy Mosques, a Royal Approval is issued to allow the performance of Umrah and the visit gradually with taking the necessary health preventative measures,” read the official statement issued by Ministry of Interior.

This year, Saudi Arabia conducted a limited Haj, the larger pilgrimage that usually attracts around 3 million people, for a few thousand citizens and residents.

Official data shows Haj and Umrah earn the kingdom about $12 billion a year.__The News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Saudi Arabia launches new app I’tamarna to improve Umrah experience

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced a few days ago that its new app, I’tamarna, will... more»

Turkey in favor of dialogue for fair share of natural resources in east Med, says top security board

Turkey prefers dialogue for a fair share of the natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean,... more»

Respect for international law is ‘not optional’, EU chief tells UN in thinly-veiled reference to UK

Britain’s plan to flout international law over Northern Ireland will not break the Brexit... more»

People injured in stabbing near former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris, anti-terrorist unit joins probe

People injured in stabbing near former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris, anti-terrorist... more»

Abbas: Israel normalisation ‘violation of just and lasting’ peace

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has criticised the recent decision of two Arab... more»

UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang

The Boris Johnson government on Friday called on China to allow the United Nations unfettered... more»

London police officer shot dead by man being detained at station, attacker then turned gun on himself

An officer has been shot dead inside a police station in Croydon after their colleagues failed to... more»

UN body advises Pakistan to stop issuing pilots’ licenses: Report

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has advised Pakistan to undertake... more»

6 civilians killed, 12 injured as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan

KABUL: At least six civilians were confirmed dead and 12 others injured in Afghanistan on Thursday... more»

Hungary, Poland and Czech Republic ‘oppose EU’s new migration pact’

The EU’s bid to reform its migration policy has been met with mixed reactions from a number... more»

Search

Back to Top