Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / People injured in stabbing near former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris, anti-terrorist unit joins probe
People injured in stabbing near former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris, anti-terrorist unit joins probe

People injured in stabbing near former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris, anti-terrorist unit joins probe

Europe 2020-09-26, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

People injured in stabbing near former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris, anti-terrorist unit joins probe

The Paris prosecutor said that two suspects, the presumed attacker among them, have been arrested. It was reported earlier that the first one was caught near the Place de la Bastille, his clothes covered with blood. The second was reportedly apprehended at the Richard-Lenoir metro station.

The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office has joined the investigation and is looking into an “attempted assassination in connection with a terrorist enterprise.”

The attack took place in the French capital’s 11th district, near the former premises of the infamous satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. It remains unknown whether the attack is linked to the publication or what the motive may have been.

The magazine was the target of a terrorist attack in January 2015, in which 12 people were killed and 11 others injured, after it published cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed. The gunmen identified themselves as members of Al-Qaeda.

Meanwhile, more than 100 French news outlets and agencies signed an open letter in support of the magazine after its staff received new death threats following the republishing of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed earlier this month.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Saudi Arabia launches new app I’tamarna to improve Umrah experience

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced a few days ago that its new app, I’tamarna, will... more»

Turkey in favor of dialogue for fair share of natural resources in east Med, says top security board

Turkey prefers dialogue for a fair share of the natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean,... more»

Respect for international law is ‘not optional’, EU chief tells UN in thinly-veiled reference to UK

Britain’s plan to flout international law over Northern Ireland will not break the Brexit... more»

People injured in stabbing near former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris, anti-terrorist unit joins probe

People injured in stabbing near former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris, anti-terrorist... more»

Abbas: Israel normalisation ‘violation of just and lasting’ peace

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has criticised the recent decision of two Arab... more»

UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang

The Boris Johnson government on Friday called on China to allow the United Nations unfettered... more»

London police officer shot dead by man being detained at station, attacker then turned gun on himself

An officer has been shot dead inside a police station in Croydon after their colleagues failed to... more»

UN body advises Pakistan to stop issuing pilots’ licenses: Report

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has advised Pakistan to undertake... more»

6 civilians killed, 12 injured as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan

KABUL: At least six civilians were confirmed dead and 12 others injured in Afghanistan on Thursday... more»

Hungary, Poland and Czech Republic ‘oppose EU’s new migration pact’

The EU’s bid to reform its migration policy has been met with mixed reactions from a number... more»

Search

Back to Top