Military aircraft crashes in north-eastern Ukraine, killing at least 25

Europe 2020-09-26
Ukraine’s military has confirmed reports of a crash involving an An-26 plane, said to have killed at least 25. Dramatic footage from the scene has surfaced online, showing the aircraft in flames as it lies by the side of the road.

The turboprop plane crashed late on Friday as it was about to land at an airfield outside the town of Chuguev. According to the information from Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s office, 25 of the 27 people on board were killed.

Most of the plane has seemingly disintegrated upon impact and in the subsequent fire, disturbing imagery circulating online suggests. The tail section of the plane, however, remains largely intact.

The governor of the Kharkov region Alexey Kucher initially said that, of the 28 people on board, seven were military officers and 21 were cadets with the Kharkov National Air Force University. However, emergency services later clarified that one of the cadets was not allowed to get on board.

Kucher said that there have been two confirmed survivors – both heavily burnt, with one in critical condition.

Local media have cited military sources who said the plane crashed due to engine malfunction. The pilot allegedly reported one of the engines breaking down shortly before the impact.__RT.com

