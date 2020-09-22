Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / India: Rift in top army ranks comes to light, Gen Naravane steps in
India: Rift in top army ranks comes to light, Gen Naravane steps in

India: Rift in top army ranks comes to light, Gen Naravane steps in

International 2020-09-22, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Differences between a top army commander and his second-in-command came to light on Monday, with army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane nominating a senior lieutenant general to iron out the rift between the two senior officers, people familiar with the developments said, on condition of anonymity.

The differences — rare in the army’s top echelons — between the head of the Jaipur-based South Western Command and his chief of staff relate to roles and responsibilities of various offices in the command headquarters, the officials said, without elaborating on the exact nature of the ongoing tussle between the two lieutenant generals.

There was no official word from the army on the development.

The South Western Command is headed by Lieutenant General Alok Kler, an armoured corps officer, and his second-in-command is Lieutenant General KK Repswal, who is from the Corps of Engineers.

After receiving representations from both the three-star officers, Naravane nominated the army’s vice chief Lieutenant General SK Saini to look into the matter and submit a detailed report with measures to streamline the functioning of the command headquarters, the officials said.

“Differences of opinion at that level can hinder day-to-day functioning and decision making. The fact-finding mission will hopefully resolve the matter,” the officials said.

The South Western Command has around 130,000 soldiers and is responsible for guarding India’s border with Pakistan in Rajasthan and Punjab.

On December 31, 2019, Kler wrote a letter to commanders under him asking them to shun military pageantry, ensure offices shut by 2 pm (the time they are meant to be shut), and encourage professional dissent (as different from insubordination) as they focus on their primary task — constant readiness for battle.

In directions issued to 265 commanders on New Year’s Eve to improve the operational readiness of the South Western Command, he asked them to adopt a nuts-and-bolts approach to soldiering as “it’s not a question of if but when we go to war.”__Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Navalny demands Russia return clothes worn during ‘attack’

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has demanded that Moscow return his clothes, claiming... more»

Gilgat-Baltistan On the Horns of a Dilemma

by Dr. Ghulam Nabi FaiSeptember 21, 2020, Sir Mohammad Zafrullah Khan, Pakistani foreign minister... more»

Thousands march in Germany urging EU to take in Moria refugees

BERLIN: Thousands of people demonstrated on Sept. 20 in Berlin and other German cities, urging the... more»

India: Rift in top army ranks comes to light, Gen Naravane steps in

Differences between a top army commander and his second-in-command came to light on Monday, with... more»

Taiwan’s armed forces have ‘right to counter attack,’ military warns after China’s large-scale drills

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said on Monday that the island’s armed forces have a right to defend... more»

Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya tells EU to be ‘brave’ over sanctions

Leading Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has urged the European Union to be... more»

Pakistan: Military leadership had asked parliamentary leaders not to drag it into politics

The military leadership, in a meeting last week with parliamentary leaders, stressed that that the... more»

United Nations will not support Washington’s unilateral move to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran, says organization’s chief

The UN will not support a US push to restore sanctions against Tehran without the approval of its... more»

Anti-gov’t protests in Egypt’s Giza amid tight security presence

Dozens of anti-government protesters took to the streets in the Egyptian governorate of Giza on... more»

Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med

ANKARA: As diplomatic efforts have paved way for dialogue over dispute surrounding the eastern... more»

Search

Back to Top