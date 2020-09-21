Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: Joint opposition demands ‘immediate’ resignation of PM Imran
Pakistan: Joint opposition demands ‘immediate’ resignation of PM Imran

Pakistan: Joint opposition demands ‘immediate’ resignation of PM Imran

International 2020-09-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Opposition parties have demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign immediately and hold free and fair elections in the country, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Sunday night.

He was addressing a joint press conference to announce future action plan and a 26-point resolution which was passed during an all-parties conference (APC) held in Islamabad earlier in the day to devise a joint strategy to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leaders were also present in the media briefing.

Fazl said it was decided in the meeting to name the opposition alliance as “Pakistan Democratic Movement”, which will organise countrywide protest to get rid of incumbent government.

The joint resolution, he said, has rejected any attempt to introduce presidential form of government in the country and pledged to strengthen parliamentary system of the country.

The JUI-F chief said the option of resignation from assemblies is also on the table and it can be taken if need be.

Fazl said the PTI government is responsible for the prevailing crises in the country. “Weak economy is a threat for the country’s survival and sovereignty,” he maintained.

He also called upon the government to lower the prices of essential commodities and provide relief to the masses.

While discussing the country’s foreign policy, the JUI-F chief alleged that the PTI-led government is involved in the abrogation of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). “This government has also failed to formulate an Aghan policy,” he added.

The JUI-F chief on behalf of all opposition parties demanded of the government to ensure immediate release of all political prisoners and journalists, who he said were detained on fake charges.

Opposition parties have termed the Parliament “rubber stamp” and announced in the resolution that they will not cooperate with the government in any legislation any longer.

The resolution also claimed that “incompetent rulers” have jeopardised the multi-billion dollar CPEC initiative and slowed down the speed of its projects.

It has also expressed concern over the rising incident of terrorism, blaming the government for not implementing on National Action Plan (NAP), which was formulated following the deadly APS attack in 2014.

The joint statement also called upon the authorities to ensure transparent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med

ANKARA: As diplomatic efforts have paved way for dialogue over dispute surrounding the eastern... more»

Pakistan: Joint opposition demands ‘immediate’ resignation of PM Imran

Opposition parties have demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign immediately and hold free... more»

Hong Kong bans Air India flights, says one-third of 23 new cases recently travelled from India

The Hong Kong government on Sunday suspended flights from Air India after a surge in the number of... more»

Mass anti-Lukashenko rally starts after Belarus police crackdown

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters marched in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Sunday... more»

NGO blasts Italy’s blockade of its Mediterranean rescue ship as ‘politically-motivated’

The German humanitarian group Sea-Watch condemned on Sunday the blockade of its ship in the... more»

US judge blocks Trump’s WeChat ban, halting removal of app from stores

A California judge on Sunday blocked the US Department of Commerce from enforcing President Donald... more»

US-led wars have displaced 37 million people

NEWS DESK: Since the “global war on terror” declared by former US President George... more»

Passport, visa, vaccination? Covid-19 immunization may become compulsory for international travel, says Russian scientist

Russia’s chief infectious diseases specialist believes mandatory vaccination against coronavirus... more»

India, China likely to hold talks in 2-3 days

NEW DELHI, Sep 18: India and China are likely to hold another round of Corps Commander-level... more»

Dubai cop crucified online after tweeting ‘Nine million Jews are better than 400 million Arabs’

Dhahi Khalfan, Dubai’s outspoken deputy police chief, has sparked a major online scandal after... more»

Search

Back to Top