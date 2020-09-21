Pakistan: Joint opposition demands ‘immediate’ resignation of PM Imran

Opposition parties have demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign immediately and hold free and fair elections in the country, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Sunday night.

He was addressing a joint press conference to announce future action plan and a 26-point resolution which was passed during an all-parties conference (APC) held in Islamabad earlier in the day to devise a joint strategy to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leaders were also present in the media briefing.

Fazl said it was decided in the meeting to name the opposition alliance as “Pakistan Democratic Movement”, which will organise countrywide protest to get rid of incumbent government.

The joint resolution, he said, has rejected any attempt to introduce presidential form of government in the country and pledged to strengthen parliamentary system of the country.

The JUI-F chief said the option of resignation from assemblies is also on the table and it can be taken if need be.

Fazl said the PTI government is responsible for the prevailing crises in the country. “Weak economy is a threat for the country’s survival and sovereignty,” he maintained.

He also called upon the government to lower the prices of essential commodities and provide relief to the masses.

While discussing the country’s foreign policy, the JUI-F chief alleged that the PTI-led government is involved in the abrogation of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). “This government has also failed to formulate an Aghan policy,” he added.

The JUI-F chief on behalf of all opposition parties demanded of the government to ensure immediate release of all political prisoners and journalists, who he said were detained on fake charges.

Opposition parties have termed the Parliament “rubber stamp” and announced in the resolution that they will not cooperate with the government in any legislation any longer.

The resolution also claimed that “incompetent rulers” have jeopardised the multi-billion dollar CPEC initiative and slowed down the speed of its projects.

It has also expressed concern over the rising incident of terrorism, blaming the government for not implementing on National Action Plan (NAP), which was formulated following the deadly APS attack in 2014.

The joint statement also called upon the authorities to ensure transparent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.__Tribune.com