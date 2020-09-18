Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Not one, but all ministers would have to resign if conduct taken into account: Pakistan’s IHC observes
Not one, but all ministers would have to resign if conduct taken into account: Pakistan’s IHC observes

Not one, but all ministers would have to resign if conduct taken into account: Pakistan’s IHC observes

International 2020-09-18, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) observed on Friday that if conduct is considered a basis, all ministers would have to resign.

This was observed by the judge while hearing a plea seeking investigation of the Tezgam Express tragedy wherein the petitioner contended that the railway’s minister should have resigned due to his conduct on the calamity.

“Resignation is always tendered on moral grounds,” the judge remarked. “But, morality has not yet reached that level in Pakistan,” he stated.

Justice Kayani further remarked that the interior ministry was conducting its own inquiry, the police and the railways their own.

“The entire investigation of the Lahore motorway gang-rape tragedy is also being carried out in the media,” the judge said. “The entire country is acting like an investigation officer on the issue,” he said.

During the hearing, the ministries of interior and railways submitted a report that holds 15 people responsible for the tragedy. They also informed the court that disciplinary action has been initiated against all of them.

The report found Karachi’s deputy divisional superintendent, divisional commercial officer, SHOs of Hyderabad and Khanpur guilty of negligence, while reservation supervisor Qamar Shah has also been held responsible for irregularities.

Five head constables along with a member of the Tableeghi Jamaat and two private waiters have been held directly responsible for the tragedy.

In October 2019, at least 74 lives were snuffed out and more than 90 others were injured when a blaze triggered by a cooking gas cylinder blast swept through a passenger train that was en route to Rawalpindi from Karachi on Thursday.

The cylinder was said to be brought on board the Tezgam Express by some passengers belonging to the Tableeghi Jamaat. Several bogies caught fire when the train was chugging past Liaquatpur city in the southern Punjab district of Rahim Yar Khan, according to officials.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Not one, but all ministers would have to resign if conduct taken into account: Pakistan’s IHC observes

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) observed on Friday that... more»

Austrian minister to Trump: ‘No, we do not live in forests’

The Austrian government has spoken up to correct US President Donald Trump’s claim that... more»

US targets more than 40 people linked to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence in fresh round of sanctions

The US has added 45 Iranian individuals and two organisations to its special designated-nationals... more»

3 Militants, Woman Killed In Pre-dawn Encounter In Srinagar

Srinagar- Three militants were killed while two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were injured... more»

European Parliament calls for international probe into alleged Navalny poisoning & suspension of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

The European Parliament has pushed to halt construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between... more»

Bosnia arrests seven former military officers and soldiers over wartime killings

Bosnia has arrested seven former military officers and troops suspected in the killing of 44... more»

Kashmir: ‘G-B to be made province soon’

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to elevate Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) to the status of a... more»

Dozens killed in fighting in Afghanistan as peace talks continue

Fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban left dozens dead in a restive eastern province as... more»

Pakistan: Criminal probes begin against 50 pilots, five officials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has opened criminal investigations into cases of 50 pilots and at least five... more»

Kashmir and the United Nations Security Council

by Dr. Ghulam Nabi FaiSeptember 16, 2020: India’s Ambassador to the United Nations, T S... more»

Search

Back to Top