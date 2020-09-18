Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Bosnia arrests seven former military officers and soldiers over wartime killings
Bosnia arrests seven former military officers and soldiers over wartime killings

Bosnia arrests seven former military officers and soldiers over wartime killings

Europe 2020-09-18, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Bosnia has arrested seven former military officers and troops suspected in the killing of 44 Bosniak civilians during the 1992-95 war.

A total of nine individuals are suspected of the crime in the area of Sokolac, according to a statement from Bosnia’s prosecutor’s office.

Those arrested are accused of planning, organising, and taking part in “a widespread and systematic attack on the Bosniak civilian population”.

They include former senior officials of the Sokolac Crisis Staff who were “direct perpetrators” of the murders, say the prosecutor’s office.

44 Bosniak civilians, the youngest aged 14, were killed in the village of Novoseoci in Sokolac municipality in September 1992.

Bosnian Serbs separated men from women and children in the village before taking the men away to a nearby dump where they were “brutally killed by gunfire”, the statement said.

After the killings, a mosque in Novoseoci was demolished, and the rubble was thrown over the bodies of the victims.

Meanwhile, the women and children were reportedly expelled and transported to Sarajevo.

All but one of the victims’ remains have been exhumed from the site, prosecutors said. Some had as many as 178 bullet wounds.

More than 100,000 people died during the war in Bosnia which erupted when the country’s Serbs rebelled against independence from the former Yugoslavia and moved to create their own state.

The arrests on Wednesday were made through a coordinated operation by the Special Department for War Crimes and police officers from the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA).

The seven individuals were detained in the early hours of the morning, while authorities will also request the extradition of another suspect from abroad.

Also among the suspects is Radislav Krstić, who was convicted by the U.N. war crimes tribunal on charges of aiding genocide in 2004, and is currently serving a 35-year prison sentence.

The case prosecutor in Bosnia is due to examine the detained suspects before deciding on further activities related to the case.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US targets more than 40 people linked to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence in fresh round of sanctions

The US has added 45 Iranian individuals and two organisations to its special designated-nationals... more»

3 Militants, Woman Killed In Pre-dawn Encounter In Srinagar

Srinagar- Three militants were killed while two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were injured... more»

European Parliament calls for international probe into alleged Navalny poisoning & suspension of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

The European Parliament has pushed to halt construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between... more»

Bosnia arrests seven former military officers and soldiers over wartime killings

Bosnia has arrested seven former military officers and troops suspected in the killing of 44... more»

Kashmir: ‘G-B to be made province soon’

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to elevate Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) to the status of a... more»

Dozens killed in fighting in Afghanistan as peace talks continue

Fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban left dozens dead in a restive eastern province as... more»

Pakistan: Criminal probes begin against 50 pilots, five officials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has opened criminal investigations into cases of 50 pilots and at least five... more»

Kashmir and the United Nations Security Council

by Dr. Ghulam Nabi FaiSeptember 16, 2020: India’s Ambassador to the United Nations, T S... more»

Pakistan: Govt forms committee to investigate enforced disappearances

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has constituted a committee to investigate rising number of... more»

‘Custodial Killing’ Of Youth Sparks Protest In Sopore

Srinagar: The alleged custodial killing of a youth set off massive protests in Sopore town of... more»

Search

Back to Top