Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Rapists should be publicly hanged, chemically castrated: Pakistan’s PM Imran
Rapists should be publicly hanged, chemically castrated: Pakistan’s PM Imran

Rapists should be publicly hanged, chemically castrated: Pakistan’s PM Imran

International 2020-09-15, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Prime Minister Imran Khan says rapists should be handed down the most severe punishments to curb rising sexual violence in the country, such as either hanging them publicly or chemically castrating them.

The premier expressed the views during an interview with Moeed Pirzada on 92 News HD broadcast on Monday, in response to a question about the motorway gang-rape case that caused an outpouring of anger across the country and brought sexual violence against women into national focus.

“They (rapists) should be given exemplary punishments. In my opinion, they should be hanged at the chowk (piazza),” he said, adding that this punishment should be reserved for rapists and those who abuse children.

“Unforunately, when we had the discussion, [we were] told it would not be internationally acceptable,” he said of public hangings. “They said the GSP-Plus trade status given to us by the European Union will be affected.”

He said another option was to “chemically or surgically castrate” rapists, according to the degree of the crime, “as is done by many countries”.

Prime Minister Imran noted that the primary suspect in the motorway rape, Abid Ali, was previously involved in a gang-rape in 2013 as well. “We need fresh legislation to permanently sterlise such [criminals],” he said.

He said sexual crimes should be fought by the entire society, and not just police. “World history tells when you increase fahashi (vulgarity) in the society, two things happen: sex crimes increase and the family system breaks down,” he added.

Citing an example, he said the divorce rate in England shot up to 70 per cent at present as vulgarity increased there.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Europe to face rising coronavirus death toll in autumn months, warns WHO

COPENHAGEN: Europe will face a rising death toll from the coronavirus during the autumn months,... more»

EU summit with China ‘frank and open’, says Von der Leyen

The European Union summit with China was “frank and open”, European Commission... more»

Rapists should be publicly hanged, chemically castrated: Pakistan’s PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan says rapists should be handed down the most severe punishments to curb... more»

China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension

Chinese envoy Sun Weidong on Monday said the five-point roadmap agreed to by India and China to... more»

Greek PM says Athens ‘ready to talk’ with Ankara if tension eased

Greek prime minister on Sept. 13 said he is ready to talk with the Turkish president if the... more»

Palestinian leadership to reconsider relations with Arab League

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtayeh has said the government will present a recommendation... more»

Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, German government confirms

Specialist labs in France and Sweden have confirmed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was... more»

From today, stricter corona regulations apply again

In view of the increasing number of corona infections, the government is going to tightened... more»

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on September 15

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will partially lift its suspension of international flights as of Sept 15 to... more»

Belarus protests: Opposition keeps up pressure on Lukashenko

Tens of thousands of people have been marching in the capital Minsk and other cities, in the... more»

Search

Back to Top