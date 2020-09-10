Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US to pull back 2,200 troops from Iraq, Pentagon confirms…but several thousand more still to stay
US to pull back 2,200 troops from Iraq, Pentagon confirms…but several thousand more still to stay

US to pull back 2,200 troops from Iraq, Pentagon confirms…but several thousand more still to stay

International 2020-09-10, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

The Pentagon will reduce presence in Iraq from 5,200 to 3,000 troops this month, it announced on Wednesday in a long-anticipated move. The withdrawal is touted as acknowledging Baghdad’s progress in building its own forces.

The US recognizes “the great progress the Iraqi forces have made,” Marine General Frank McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, said during a visit to Iraq as he announced the relocation of American troops.

The drawdown in Iraq was long unticipated and likely to be confirmed soon by Donald Trump along with a similar move in Afghanistan. The US president has long expressed desire to reduce foreign deployments. He reiterated the promise to reduce military presence in Iraq last month during a visit to the country.

The announcement is likely to fuel heated political debate in the US, where Trump stands accused of being disrespectful to the national military. Last week a story in the Atlantic magazine claimed he called American soldiers killed in World War I “losers” and “suckers” as he refused to visit a military cemetery in France.

Trump angrily rejected the accusations and went on an Eisenhower-esque verbal attack against top military commanders accusing them of cozying up to defense contractors.

The US justified its large military footprint in Iraq by a necessity to contain Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), preventing a possible resurgence of the terrorist organization. Terrorists overran US-trained and equipped Iraqi security forces in 2014, occupying a large part of the country.

The extremist group has since been defeated thanks to the separate efforts of a US-led coalition and Shiite militias backed by Iran, a sworn enemy of the US. Baghdad had to do a balancing act, receiving the help it desperately needed from both sides without antagonizing either. The arrangement became increasingly untenable since the Trump administration made pressuring Tehran one of its primary policies.

The tension reached its peak in January, after a US missile attack killed Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, during his visit to Iraq. A senior Iraqi militia commander was killed in the same attack. People in Iraq, angered by the assassination or fearful that their country would be further drawn into an armed conflict betwen the US and Iran, put pressure on the government to remove all Western troops from its soil. Iraq’s parliament even voted for such a departure amid the escalation.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: China Lines Up Tanks, Combat Vehicles Facing Ladakh

NEW DELHI: Chinese Army has deployed close to 50,000 troops along with tanks and heavy artillery... more»

Pakistan: CAA axes 4 officers over fake pilot licences

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has sacked a senior joint director and three other... more»

Danish inventor ‘confesses’ to killing journalist

An inventor jailed for murdering a Swedish journalist who boarded his submarine for an interview... more»

United States: End of Qatar blockade possibly ‘in weeks’

Progress may be made within weeks to end a three-year blockade of Qatar by Arab states, a senior... more»

Iranian activist about to be deported released from police detention

DENIZLI: Turkish authorities released an Iranian activist in the western province of Denizli who... more»

‘If Belarus protests succeed, Russia will be next’ warns Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is standing firm and says he has no intention of... more»

US to pull back 2,200 troops from Iraq, Pentagon confirms…but several thousand more still to stay

The Pentagon will reduce presence in Iraq from 5,200 to 3,000 troops this month, it announced on... more»

Fire destroys Greece’s largest migrant camp

Fire has destroyed Greece’s largest migrant camp, the overcrowded Moria facility on the... more»

Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh escapes deadly bomb attack in Kabul

A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday morning,... more»

China asks Indian students to stay in touch with their Chinese colleges for info to return

China has asked hundreds of Indian students stranded back home due to the coronavirus pandemic to... more»

Search

Back to Top