Kashmir: China Lines Up Tanks, Combat Vehicles Facing Ladakh

NEW DELHI: Chinese Army has deployed close to 50,000 troops along with tanks and heavy artillery along the Line of Actual Control, reports said on Wednesday.

The fresh build up came amid reports of Chinese army’s military drills on its side in Tibet region new concentration of troops in Finger area north of Pangong Lake in Ladakh.

On the opposite Indian side of Chushul, the Chinese have been lining up their tanks and infantry combat vehicles within their territory near the friction areas as they have brought in a lot of heavy weaponry to the area, ANI quoting sources reported.

On the situation along the border, the sources said that the Chinese Army is carrying out firing practice well within territory controlled by them in Tibet but it can be heard on the Indian side at many locations along the LAC from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

Engaged in a stand-off with the Chinese Army, the Indian Army has given instructions to field commanders that the Chinese should not be allowed to transgress at any cost and also directed them that troops should maintain utter discipline while protecting Indian territory.

The field commanders have also been told that while patrolling their respective areas of responsibility or accomplishing any task, there should not be any extra display of strength or overuse of force, government sources told ANI.

Sources said that India has strengthened its defences along the positions occupied by the Indian Army near Rezang La and Rechen La heights by putting concertina wires and the Chinese troops have been warned that there would be consequences if they try to breach Indian defence, the sources said.

The Indian side has also taken up the issue of Chinese Army’s soldiers carrying stick machetes and spears along with them during the deployment close to the Indian positions during talks at the Brigade Commander level, they added.

China Starts Fresh Build Up North Of Pangong Lake

As India dominates south of Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh, China has started fresh build up at Finger area north of the Lake, sources said on Wednesday.

It started soon after the skirmish on the southern bank took place on September 7 where warning shots were fired by both sides. The deployment of People’s Liberation Army troops have increased since Tuesday evening. They are also bringing in more materials and logistics items.

The troops from both sides are at a short range from each other.

“They are within clear visible range and Indian troops are keeping a close watch on the activities,” said a government source.

The Chinese continue to sit atop Finger 4 ridgeline. The north bank of the lake is divided into 8 fingers that are contested by both sides.

India claims that the Line of Actual Control at Finger 8 and had been holding on to area till Finger 4 but in a clear alteration of status quo the Chinese have been camping at Finger 4 and have set up fortifications between Finger 5 and 8.

The Indian Army have occupied crucial heights in areas around the south bank of Pangong Lake and the Chinese have made several attempts to take over Indian positions.

It has become the new friction point where Indian Army seems be in an advantageous position.

The Indian Army has occupied heights that allow it to dominate the Chinese Moldo garrison and the Spangur Gap under Chinese control. Both Indian and China lay claim to some of these heights.

One of the most critical heights the Indian Army is manning is the Rechin La, which the Chinese are protesting against.

From here the Indian Army enjoys a vantage point not just over Chinese army military bases on the south bank of the Pangong Lake but can also be within range of the Finger 4 area on the north of the lake on the opposite side.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since May at the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.__Kashmir Observer