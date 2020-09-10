Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Iranian activist about to be deported released from police detention
Iranian activist about to be deported released from police detention

Iranian activist about to be deported released from police detention

International 2020-09-10, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

DENIZLI: Turkish authorities released an Iranian activist in the western province of Denizli who had been detained on grounds that “her visa had expired.”

Activist Maryam Shariatmadari fled from Iran in 2018, a year after she was sentenced to prison with a group of women for her vocal criticism of the country’s hijab mandate.

Shariatmadari was arrested twice in the Islamic republic for removing her hijab in public places and started to be known as one of the leading anti-hijab activists in the country.

After leaving her country, Shariatmadari started to live in Turkey’s western province of Denizli.

But later, she was detained during a police control on Sept. 7 as her visa to stay in the country had expired and was handed over to the migration authority officials for deportation.

The friends of the woman announced on Twitter that if the extradition procedures were completed, Shariatmadari’s life could be in danger in Iran.

Another Iranian activist, Masih Alinejad, also tweeted a video of Shariatmadari, highlighting that her detention could result in her deportation to Iran, which would be risky considering the conditions she left under.

The National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFDI), an activist group based in Washington, said in a tweet that if deported, Shariatmadari could face torture and the death penalty in Iran.

After a widespread social media campaign, the Denizli Bar Association intervened during the activist’s detention, noting that she would have a month-long grace period to leave the country in the case of visa expiration.

The activist has started the process to renew her visa.

Turkish media reported that the woman has to leave the country within 30 days, but she would apply for international protection.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: China Lines Up Tanks, Combat Vehicles Facing Ladakh

NEW DELHI: Chinese Army has deployed close to 50,000 troops along with tanks and heavy artillery... more»

Pakistan: CAA axes 4 officers over fake pilot licences

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has sacked a senior joint director and three other... more»

Danish inventor ‘confesses’ to killing journalist

An inventor jailed for murdering a Swedish journalist who boarded his submarine for an interview... more»

United States: End of Qatar blockade possibly ‘in weeks’

Progress may be made within weeks to end a three-year blockade of Qatar by Arab states, a senior... more»

Iranian activist about to be deported released from police detention

DENIZLI: Turkish authorities released an Iranian activist in the western province of Denizli who... more»

‘If Belarus protests succeed, Russia will be next’ warns Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is standing firm and says he has no intention of... more»

US to pull back 2,200 troops from Iraq, Pentagon confirms…but several thousand more still to stay

The Pentagon will reduce presence in Iraq from 5,200 to 3,000 troops this month, it announced on... more»

Fire destroys Greece’s largest migrant camp

Fire has destroyed Greece’s largest migrant camp, the overcrowded Moria facility on the... more»

Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh escapes deadly bomb attack in Kabul

A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday morning,... more»

China asks Indian students to stay in touch with their Chinese colleges for info to return

China has asked hundreds of Indian students stranded back home due to the coronavirus pandemic to... more»

Search

Back to Top