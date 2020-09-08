Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / India, China accuse each other of firing shots at tense border
India, China accuse each other of firing shots at tense border

India, China accuse each other of firing shots at tense border

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-09-08, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

China and India have accused each other of firing shots on their flashpoint Himalayan border, in a further escalation of military tension between the nuclear-armed Asian rivals.

The relationship between the two countries has deteriorated since a clash in the Ladakh region on June 15 in which 20 Indian troops were killed.

Experts fear the latest incident will intensify a months-long standoff between the Asian giants that erupted in late April.

Beijing’s defence ministry accused India of “severe military provocation” after soldiers crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western border region on Monday and “opened fire to threaten the Chinese border defence patrol officers”.

India denies transgression

New Delhi was swift to give its own account, accusing Chinese border forces of “blatantly violating agreements” and firing “a few rounds in the air” to intimidate their Indian rivals.

“It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres,” the Indian army said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Despite the grave provocation, (our) own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner,” the statement said.

The countries fought a brief border war in 1962, but officially no shots have been fired in the area since 1975 when four Indian troops were killed in an ambush.

A spokesperson for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) gave no specifics on the apparent retaliation and did not report casualties, calling on India to investigate the incident.

China’s western military command said the incursion occurred on Monday along the southern coast of Pangong Tso lake in the area known in Chinese as Shenpaoshan. On the Indian side, the area is known as Chushul where the two countries’ local military commanders have held several rounds of talks to defuse the tense standoff.

Zhang Shuili, the spokesperson for the Western Theater Command of the PLA, said India had violated agreements reached by the two countries and warned their actions could “easily cause misunderstandings and misjudgements”.

Late last month, India said its soldiers thwarted the Chinese military’s moves “to change the status quo” in violation of a consensus reached in past efforts to settle the standoff. In turn, China also accused Indian troops of crossing established lines of control.

The activity last month and on Monday was alleged to have occurred in the Chushul area on the southern bank of Pangong Lake, a glacial lake divided by the de facto frontier and where the India-China face-off began on its northern flank in early May.

Both sides have sent tens of thousands of troops to the disputed Himalayan border, which sits at an altitude of more than 4,000 metres (13,500 feet).

Their troops have had several showdowns since the June 15 clash. China has also acknowledged it has had casualties but not given figures.

Detailed border protocols in place for peaceful disengagement seem to have broken down since the June clash. India’s military has also reportedly changed its rules of engagement, allowing troops to carry guns.

Last week, defence ministers from the countries talked in Moscow on the sidelines of an international meeting – with both sides later releasing rival statements accusing each other of inflaming the showdown.

And earlier this week an Indian minister said New Delhi had alerted China to allegations five men had been abducted by the PLA close to the disputed border in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India, China accuse each other of firing shots at tense border

China and India have accused each other of firing shots on their flashpoint Himalayan border, in a... more»

European Commission shake-up sees Ireland lose key trade portfolio

Ireland’s Mairead McGuinness has been appointed commissioner for financial services,... more»

Pakistan: Biggest visa scam being probed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities have unearthed the biggest visa scam ever that links over 14,000... more»

Brexit back in crisis as UK threatens to undercut divorce pact

LONDON: Britain’s tortuous divorce from the European Union veered into fresh crisis on Monday... more»

Arunachal is ‘South Tibet’, China Remains Defiant

BEIJING: China on Monday adopted a decidedly unfriendly posture to the Indian Army’s question... more»

Belarus protest leader ‘abducted’ after mass anti-gov’t march

Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova has been abducted by unidentified individuals in... more»

Journalists for US media face possible expulsion from China

hina is delaying the renewal of press cards for at least five journalists working at four US media... more»

Jamal Khashoggi: UN expert calls Saudi verdicts in case of murdered journalist ‘a parody of justice’

A Saudi Arabian court has issued final verdicts in the case of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s... more»

UAE To Open Embassy In Israel Within 3-5 Months: Official

DUBAI- A senior Emirati official says his country will open an embassy in the occupied territories... more»

India becomes COVID-19 second-worst-hit nation with 90,000 cases in 24 hours

India’s increasing caseload made the Asian giant the pandemic’s second-worst-hit... more»

Search

Back to Top