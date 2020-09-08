Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / European Commission shake-up sees Ireland lose key trade portfolio
European Commission shake-up sees Ireland lose key trade portfolio

European Commission shake-up sees Ireland lose key trade portfolio

Europe 2020-09-08, by Comments Off 6
Print Friendly

Ireland’s Mairead McGuinness has been appointed commissioner for financial services, stability and capital markets union as Ireland loses the key trade portfolio following the resignation of Phil Hogan.

Meanwhile, Valdis Dombrovskis has been appointed trade commissioner as part of a reshuffle of the Commission announced by President Ursula von der Leyen.

Dombrovskis is the former prime minister of Latvia and has been acting trade commissioner since Hogan’s resignation.

McGuinness had “significant experience on EU issues,” von der Leyen said at a press conference on Tuesday.

McGuinness has been First Vice-President of the European Parliament since 2017.

The Irish government had put forward Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell as candidates to be the country’s next EU commissioner after former trade commissioner Phil Hogan resigned following controversy over flouting COVID-19 travel restrictions in Ireland.

In a statement, Hogan said he resigned after it became “increasingly clear” the incident was becoming a “distraction” from his work as a commissioner.

It was thought that Von der Leyen would nominate McGuiness in an effort to keep a gender balance amid her 27-member team. If confirmed as commissioner, it will be made up of 14 men and 13 women.

Hogan’s resignation came at a time when the bloc is involved in several high profile trade negotiations with the UK, US and China.__EuroNews

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India, China accuse each other of firing shots at tense border

China and India have accused each other of firing shots on their flashpoint Himalayan border, in a... more»

European Commission shake-up sees Ireland lose key trade portfolio

Ireland’s Mairead McGuinness has been appointed commissioner for financial services,... more»

Pakistan: Biggest visa scam being probed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities have unearthed the biggest visa scam ever that links over 14,000... more»

Brexit back in crisis as UK threatens to undercut divorce pact

LONDON: Britain’s tortuous divorce from the European Union veered into fresh crisis on Monday... more»

Arunachal is ‘South Tibet’, China Remains Defiant

BEIJING: China on Monday adopted a decidedly unfriendly posture to the Indian Army’s question... more»

Belarus protest leader ‘abducted’ after mass anti-gov’t march

Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova has been abducted by unidentified individuals in... more»

Journalists for US media face possible expulsion from China

hina is delaying the renewal of press cards for at least five journalists working at four US media... more»

Jamal Khashoggi: UN expert calls Saudi verdicts in case of murdered journalist ‘a parody of justice’

A Saudi Arabian court has issued final verdicts in the case of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s... more»

UAE To Open Embassy In Israel Within 3-5 Months: Official

DUBAI- A senior Emirati official says his country will open an embassy in the occupied territories... more»

India becomes COVID-19 second-worst-hit nation with 90,000 cases in 24 hours

India’s increasing caseload made the Asian giant the pandemic’s second-worst-hit... more»

Search

Back to Top