UAE To Open Embassy In Israel Within 3-5 Months: Official

DUBAI- A senior Emirati official says his country will open an embassy in the occupied territories within three to five months in the wake of a deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel to establish full diplomatic relations.

Israel Hayom newspaper quoted the unnamed UAE Foreign Ministry official as saying that the Israelis could get a visa to travel to the Persian Gulf Arab state after the opening of the diplomatic mission.

“I think the Israelis will be able to obtain travel visa to the UAE from an embassy that will open in Israel after three to five months from now,” he said, adding that Abu Dhabi is also considering opening “a consulate in Haifa or Nazareth that works alongside the embassy”.

“We aspire to a peace agreement with Israel, but peace is in reality with all Israelis, and it is very important for us to be available to the Arab population of Israel, whom we consider an important partner for warm peace,” he further claimed.

Earlier this week, the Israeli foreign ministry said both the regime and Emirati officials had discussed opening embassies during talks in the UAE that also involved American authorities.

In a joint statement issued by the White House on August 13, Israel and the UAE announced that they had “agreed to the full normalization of relations.”

The UAE announced a few days later that it was scrapping its economic boycott against the Tel Aviv regime, allowing trade and financial accords between the two sides.

On August 31, the first direct flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi took a joint US-Israeli delegation to the UAE capital for talks with the Emirati officials to finalize the normalization deal.

All Palestinian factions have unanimously condemned the UAE-Israel agreement, describing it as a stab in the back of the oppressed nation and a betrayal of the Palestinian cause against the occupation.

In another development on Friday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tel Aviv and Pristina have agreed to establish diplomatic ties and Kosovo, along with Serbia, will open embassies in occupied Jerusalem al-Quds.

The remarks came shortly after US President Donald Trump made a similar announcement in Washington, where he met with leaders of Serbia and Kosovo as they agreed to normalize economic ties between them.

“Kosovo will be the first country with a Muslim majority to open an embassy in Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi welcomed Netanyahu’s announcement about what he called “the genuine intention to recognize Kosovo and establish diplomatic relations.”

I welcome the announcement of Israeli PM Netanyahu about the genuine intention to recognize Kosovo and establish diplomatic relations. Kosovo will keep its promise to place its diplomatic mission in Jerusalem.

Separately, Trump took to Twitter to claim more Islamic and Arab nations will “soon” forge ties with Israel.

Another great day for peace with Middle East – Muslim-majority Kosovo and Israel have agreed to normalize ties and establish diplomatic relations. Well-done! More Islamic and Arab nations will follow soon!

Meanwhile, the Israeli premier announced that Serbia will move its diplomatic mission from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds by July 2021, becoming the first European country to follow in the footsteps of the United States in relocating the embassy.

“I thank my friend the president of Serbia … for the decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to transfer his embassy there,” Netanyahu said.

sraeli foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi called on other countries to “follow in Serbia’s footsteps and move their embassies to Jerusalem” al-Quds.

Trump recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “capital” in December 2017 and five months later relocated the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied city.

Israel lays claim to the whole Jerusalem al-Quds, but the international community views the city’s eastern sector as an occupied territory and Palestinians consider it as the capital of their future state.

To date only the US and Guatemala have embassies in Jerusalem al-Quds.__Kashmir Observer