Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Turkish FM criticizes Austrian PM’s remarks on Erdoğan
Turkish FM criticizes Austrian PM’s remarks on Erdoğan

Turkish FM criticizes Austrian PM’s remarks on Erdoğan

Europe 2020-09-07, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

ANKARA: The Turkish foreign minister on Sept. 5 criticized Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz for his remarks about Turkey’s president.

“The major threat to the EU and its values is the distorted ideology represented by Sebastian Kurz,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu’s remarks came after Kurz’s statement, reported by Euronews, claiming that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan uses the Turks in Europe for his own ends.

“These ugly politics based on xenophobia, racism, and Islamophobia is the sickly mindset of our age,” he underlined.__Hurriyet

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Turkish FM criticizes Austrian PM’s remarks on Erdoğan

ANKARA: The Turkish foreign minister on Sept. 5 criticized Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz... more»

Saudi Arabia sentences three to death over links to 2017 Jeddah attack

DUBAI: A Saudi court has sentenced three people to death for their involvement in an attack in... more»

Top UK negotiator warns EU it’s not scared of a no-deal Brexit

The UK’s leading Brexit negotiator has fired a shot across the bow of the European Union,... more»

Hong Kong police fire pepper balls at delayed poll protesters

About 290 people were arrested by Hong Kong police as riot officers swooped in on pro-democracy... more»

Tens of thousands of protesters flood Belarus streets putting pressure on Lukashenko

Demonstrators took to the streets of Minsk in their tens of thousands on Sunday. It marked the... more»

Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine may be released for public use this week: Report

Russia stunned the world last month when it claimed that it has become the first country to create... more»

Belarus: Large crowds expected in protests against Lukashenko

Large protests are expected to be held in Belarus later calling for long-time President Alexander... more»

Several stabbed in ‘major incident’ in Birmingham: UK police

Police in Birmingham, a city in England’s West Midlands region, has said there was a... more»

India uses hotline to alert China about ‘kidnap’, says minister

The Indian military has alerted China of allegations that five men were abducted by the... more»

Pakistan: PM Imran rolls out Rs1.1tr plan to revamp Karachi

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced a development package of Rs1.1 trillion... more»

Search

Back to Top