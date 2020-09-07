Turkish FM criticizes Austrian PM’s remarks on Erdoğan

ANKARA: The Turkish foreign minister on Sept. 5 criticized Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz for his remarks about Turkey’s president.

“The major threat to the EU and its values is the distorted ideology represented by Sebastian Kurz,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu’s remarks came after Kurz’s statement, reported by Euronews, claiming that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan uses the Turks in Europe for his own ends.

“These ugly politics based on xenophobia, racism, and Islamophobia is the sickly mindset of our age,” he underlined.__Hurriyet