Anti-Islam protests in Sweden and Norway spark debate on free speech

Europe 2020-09-05
Recent anti-Islam protests in Sweden and Norway have sparked debate over the limits on freedom of expression.

Last weekend saw a night of rioting in the Swedish city of Malmo after members of a far-right group set fire to a copy of the Quran.

Police in Sweden have tried to crack down on anti-Islam protests — not because they’re illegal, but for public safety concerns.

Days later in Oslo, protesters outside the country’s parliament tore up pages of the Muslim religious text and spat on them.

Norway’s prime minister denounced the actions as “hurtful” to people living in the country but defended the group’s right to express their views.

But what are the limits of free speech and freedom of expression? Our reporter Per Bergfors Nyberg in Stockholm says that’s a question authorities are still trying to answer.__EuroNews

