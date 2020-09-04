Pakistan: Terrorists martyr three soldiers, wound four in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: An improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists martyred three soldiers and injured four others in North Waziristan’s Ghariom sector, the military’s media wing said Thursday.

In its statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the soldiers were providing protection to construction teams working in the area when the bomb went off.

The martyred soldiers were identified as follows:

Lt Nasir Hussain Khalid, age 23 years and resident of Muzaffarabad

Naik Muhammad Imran, age 33 years, and resident of Faisalabad

Sepoy Usman Akhtar, age 30 years resident of Rawalpindi

Meanwhile, security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation, ISPR added.__The News