Pakistan: Lt Gen (retd) Asim Bajwa rebuts ‘baseless allegations’ against him and his family

Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information, has vehemently denied blatant allegations of assets concealment levelled by a journalist in a report published on a little-known website.

In a detailed rebuttal released on his official Twitter handle Thursday night, Asim Bajwa, who is also the chairman of the CPEC Authority, dismissed the allegations as “false and incorrect”.

“I strongly rebut the baseless allegations levelled against me and my family. Alhamdolillah another attempt to damage our reputation belied/exposed. I have and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity,” he wrote on the popular microblogging site.

He said in a statement that all of the allegations including that his brothers’ business in the United States and its growth is relatable to his promotion while he was in Pakistan Army are “materially false”.

Bajwa said a random mention has been made in the news story regarding the business and properties owned by his family members “with sweeping allegations regarding their evaluation” and authenticity.

The CPEC Authority chief also said that in June this year when he declared his assets as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) his wife neither an investor nor a shareholder in any business including of his brothers. “My wife had disinvested all her interests at 1/6/2020 in any entity abroad and such fact has been duly documented in the official records in the USA.”

The purpose of news item was to maligning my reputation “if one look at actual figures without any prejudice”, he added.

With regards to the claims about his brothers’ business, Bajwa clarified that Bajco Global Management, LLC does not own any company and it is just a management company which provides services to all Bajco related businesses on a fee basis.

“Bajco Global Management, LLC does not have any ownership interest in any Papa John’s in the US, DQ and UAE or in any real estate.”

The PM’s aide also set aside the assertions that his bothers’ company, Silkline Enterprises, was formed to acquire CPEC related contracts. The company has only provided human resources to industries situated in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district, he added.__Tribune.com

