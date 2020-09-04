Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Five children found dead in German apartment
Five children found dead in German apartment

Five children found dead in German apartment

Europe 2020-09-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The bodies of five children have been found in a private apartment in a large block of flats in the western German city of Solingen, police say.

Emergency services were called to the residential block in the Hasseldelle area of the city on Thursday afternoon.

German media say the 27-year-old mother is believed to have tried to take her own life at a train station in nearby Düsseldorf.

Few details have been provided, with no information about the cause of death.

According to unconfirmed reports published on the German news website Bild, the five children – three girls and two boys – were aged from one to eight. A sixth child, reportedly an 11-year-old boy, was said to have survived.

The children’s grandmother had alerted the emergency services, Bild reported.

The mother was reportedly injured after throwing herself in front of a train in Düsseldorf at about 13:45 local time (11:45 GMT) and is being treated in hospital under police guard.

A local police spokesman told Bild: “We can’t say anything about the motive yet. The mother must be interviewed.”

The entrance to the block of flats in Solingen, in North Rhine-Westphalia state, has been sealed off and images show police cars and ambulances lining the streets, with forensic officers also at the scene.

Police are expected to provide more information soon.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: Terrorists martyr three soldiers, wound four in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: An improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists martyred three soldiers and... more»

‘Grave concern’: Navalny case alarms chemical weapons agency

In a statement regarding the case of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, the global chemical weapons... more»

Pakistan: Lt Gen (retd) Asim Bajwa rebuts ‘baseless allegations’ against him and his family

Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information, has... more»

Five children found dead in German apartment

The bodies of five children have been found in a private apartment in a large block of flats in... more»

Slovakia’s Jan Kuciak murder trial: Marian Kocner and associate cleared of masterminding killings

A panel of judges in Slovakia on Thursday acquitted a businessman accused of masterminding the... more»

Belarusian journalists face charges for covering protests

Dozens of journalists gathered Wednesday outside a police station in the capital of Belarus to... more»

Snowden did nothing wrong? Court rules NSA spying on Americans’ phones was illegal all along

A federal appeals court has ruled that the telephone metadata collection program used by the... more»

12.5 Lakh (1.25 million) domicile certificates issues in J&K

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government informed that the issuance of Domicile Certificates has... more»

Hoping for peaceful resolution of India-China border dispute, says US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

The United States hopes for a peaceful resolution to the border dispute between India and China,... more»

Barnier slams UK stance, says Britain ‘not seeking clean break from EU at all’

Michel Barnier has launched another blistering attack on the UK’s post-Brexit stance, going... more»

Search

Back to Top