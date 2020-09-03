Voice Of Vienna

Hoping for peaceful resolution of India-China border dispute, says US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

2020-09-03
The United States hopes for a peaceful resolution to the border dispute between India and China, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

“More missile tests were done in China last year than all western nations combined. If you’re going to be serious, you’ve to use those in a way that is consistent with how nations undertake obligation under nuclear proliferation treaties,” Pompeo said while addressing a press conference at the State Department.

The US Secretary of State further said that China had a patter of ‘bullying’ its neighbours and this pattern was evident in the developments happening in the South China Sea.

“From the Taiwan Strait to the Himalayas and beyond, the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in a clear and intensifying pattern of bullying its neighbours. It is also evident in the South China Sea,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo also said that Washington was calling on China to engage in talks with the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibethan Buddhism.__Hindustan Times

