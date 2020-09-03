Beijing slams Washington’s new restrictions on Chinese diplomats as ‘delusional’, promises ‘legitimate response’

Beijing strongly opposes fresh restrictions imposed by Washington against Chinese diplomats working in the US, China’s Foreign Ministry said, warning that the move won’t be left unanswered.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced that senior Chinese diplomats would from now on have to get approval from the US State Department before visiting American university campuses or staging cultural events with more than 50 people outside embassy grounds.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, blasted the new rules as “irrational” and “delusional” during a briefing in Beijing. They violate international law and only further complicate relations between the two countries, she said.

The spokeswoman urged Washington to correct its mistake and revoke the decision. But if it won’t be done, China will come up with a “legitimate response,” she added.

The restrictions followed the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston in July, which the US authorities accused of being part of Beijing’s espionage effort in America. Earlier, Chinese diplomats were also ordered to notify the State Department of any meetings with state and local officials as well as communications with educational and research institutions.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have been strained for months over a range of issues, including the US’ crackdown on Chinese telecom giant Huawei and popular video sharing app TikTok, as well as the American backing of protests in Hong Kong and independence push of Taiwan.__RT.com