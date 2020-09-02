Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Belarus riot police attack and arrest Students
Belarus riot police attack and arrest Students

Belarus riot police attack and arrest Students

Europe 2020-09-02, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Belarus police have detained a number of students as they marked the start of the academic year with protests against long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Columns of students from universities in the capital Minsk marched along Independence Avenue and gathered in Victory Square.

Mr Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, insisted he had the support of millions of Belarusians.

“I don’t want my country to be cut into pieces,” he said.

If “alternative forces” came to power there would be “slaughter – much worse than what happened in Ukraine”, he was quoted as saying by the state-run Belta news agency.

Meanwhile, one of the leading opposition figures in Belarus, Maria Kolesnikova, has announced she is forming a new party called “Together”.

Students on the march

Protests against Mr Lukashenko’s rule have continued across Belarus since the 9 August presidential election, which was widely regarded as rigged, and rejected by the EU and US as neither free nor fair.

For the past three Sundays, the centre of Minsk has been filled with crowds of 100,000 to 200,000 protesters.

Thousands of students marked the first day of term on Tuesday by going on strike and taking to the streets in support of the protests, many carrying the historic Belarusian white-red-white flag used by the opposition.

“We came to support the people, to show our political stance and demonstrate that there is no need to stay at home, to be afraid,” said one student.

A BBC team witnessed riot police attacking and forcibly arresting one group of students marching near one of the main squares in the capital. Two Belarusian journalists were among those detained.

Belarusian authorities were widely accused of using brutality against protesters in the immediate aftermath of the August vote. In recent days they have begun cracking down again, turning out in force during Sunday’s demonstrations. Seventeen journalists, most of them Belarusian citizens, have lost their accreditation. Two work for the BBC.

Omon riot police and officers in plain clothes tried to get the students to disperse, but students also tried to block the entrances to several universities.

A woman was seen being bundled into a car as she tried to collect signatures demanding a new vote, human rights group Viasna reported.

Independent website Tut.by reported that teachers were among the protesters who formed a chain outside the state academy of the arts.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: ‘Accountability will not affect CPEC’; Maryam Nawaz asks Asim Bajwa to face allegations

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said that the process of accountability of one person... more»

Belarus riot police attack and arrest Students

Belarus police have detained a number of students as they marked the start of the academic year... more»

Montenegro: Thousands take to streets as opposition claims victory

Thousands took to the streets in Montenegro on Tuesday night as the country’s pro-Serbian... more»

India accuses China of new ‘provocative actions’ on border amid de-escalation talks

New Delhi has accused Beijing of new provocations in a disputed border region just as the two... more»

Turkey after its right in Med, calls for dialogue

Turkey’s ongoing activities in the eastern Mediterranean are aiming to obtain its rights and... more»

Venice ready to welcome Hollywood stars to Covid-safe film festival

Venice Film Festival geared up to welcome the Hollywood stars at the first major in-person cinema... more»

Iran nuclear deal parties set to meet in Vienna amid US pressure

The signatories to the faltering Iran nuclear deal are expected to meet in Vienna as the United... more»

FBI says dozens of Chicago street gangs formed ‘pact’ to kill any cop seen drawing weapon on suspect – report

The FBI has issued an alert to Chicago police warning that nearly three dozen street gangs may... more»

Three killed, several hurt in two UAE restaurant blasts

DUBAI: Three people were killed and several others were injured on Monday in two separate... more»

Australian TV anchor detained in China

Chinese authorities have detained an Australian citizen working as a high-profile TV anchor, as... more»

Search

Back to Top