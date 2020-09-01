Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Three killed, several hurt in two UAE restaurant blasts
Three killed, several hurt in two UAE restaurant blasts

Three killed, several hurt in two UAE restaurant blasts

International 2020-09-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

DUBAI: Three people were killed and several others were injured on Monday in two separate explosions in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai, the police and local media said.

The Abu Dhabi government media office said two people were killed in the blast in the capital, which the National daily reported had hit the two restaurants on the city’s Rashid bin Saeed Street.

The police said the Abu Dhabi incident also caused several minor and moderate injuries, and residents of the building and surrounding areas were evacuated. The Abu Dhabi government media office said the blast was caused by a “misalignment in the gas container fittings following refuelling”.

Photos published on social and local media showed extensive damage to the two restaurants with a white plume of smoke rising from the ground floor of the building.

In Dubai, one person was killed when a gas cylinder exploded in a restaurant early on Monday, local media reported.

Abu Dhabi-owned The National newspaper, quoting a Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson, said the blast in Dubai had caused a blaze that damaged the ground floor of the building. The fire was controlled within 33 minutes, it added.__Tribune.com

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Iran nuclear deal parties set to meet in Vienna amid US pressure

The signatories to the faltering Iran nuclear deal are expected to meet in Vienna as the United... more»

FBI says dozens of Chicago street gangs formed ‘pact’ to kill any cop seen drawing weapon on suspect – report

The FBI has issued an alert to Chicago police warning that nearly three dozen street gangs may... more»

Three killed, several hurt in two UAE restaurant blasts

DUBAI: Three people were killed and several others were injured on Monday in two separate... more»

Australian TV anchor detained in China

Chinese authorities have detained an Australian citizen working as a high-profile TV anchor, as... more»

Baltic states blacklist Lukashenko, other Belarusian officials

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have blacklisted embattled Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko... more»

Kashmir: China asks India to withdraw troops from border

India and China accused each other Monday of military provocation on their contested Himalayan... more»

Hungary border closure draws criticism from Brussels

Hungary’s decision to re-introduce an entry ban on all foreigners from September 1, has... more»

Russian medic astonished as meter-long snake is pulled from mouth of patient

Doctors in the Russian Republic of Dagestan were forced to put a woman under anaesthesia after a... more»

‘Heavy price’: China threatens Czech official over Taiwan visit

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said Czech senate speaker Milos Vystrcil would “pay a heavy... more»

Montenegro vote: DPS party just ahead of pro-Russia alliance, early pollster forecast

Montenegro’s pro-Western Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) is in close call against... more»

Search

Back to Top