Russian medic astonished as meter-long snake is pulled from mouth of patient

Doctors in the Russian Republic of Dagestan were forced to put a woman under anaesthesia after a snake slithered into her mouth while she was sleeping.

Video filmed in the hospital captured the moment a snake, over a meter in length, was pulled from the patients mouth. According to Russian media, the woman was sleeping under a tree in the courtyard of her house, when the incident happened.

In the clip, the medic holding the snake looks shocked as it is removed from the patient’s body, and placed in a bucket.__RT.com

