Montenegro vote: DPS party just ahead of pro-Russia alliance, early pollster forecast

Montenegro’s pro-Western Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) is in close call against Montenegro’s alliance that wants closer ties with Serbia and Russia in parliamentary election on Sunday, pollster CEMI said in an early forecast.

Based on 49% of ballots from a sample of polling stations, CMI forecasts the DPS had 34,2% of votes, while the opposition “For the Future of Montenegro,” an alliance of mainly Serb nationalist parties, was just behind with 33.7%.

President Milo Djukanovic’s ruling DPS has governed Montenegro for around 30 years and has overseen the country from the break-up of federal Yugoslavia and the dissolution of the union with Serbia.

Djunkanovic has been instrumental in overseeing the country’s efforts to become a European Union Member. He also played a big role in securing Montenegro’s accession into NATO in 2017.

Indicating high interest in the election, more than half of eligible voters had cast their ballots by midday. Lines formed outside some polling stations on a very hot summer day.

The opposition alliance has backed protests against a contested law on church property rights that inflamed the country’s debate for months.

The issue has fuelled divisions in the nation of 620,000 people that has defied its traditional Slavic allies to become independent in 2006 and join NATO in 2017.

Opinion polls ahead of the election predicted the DPS ahead of other groups, though not with enough margin to form a government on its own.

Many other smaller parties – including those run by ethnic minorities – are also in the race, which is being held amid a new outbreak of coronavirus.

Four years ago, authorities said they thwarted a coup attempt coup orchestrated by Russian agents, Serbs and Montenegrin nationals that planned to kill the country’s then prime minister and bring a pro-Moscow government to power.

Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said the state will deal with any attempts to affect this election.

“This is the day when Montenegro decides to move strongly forward toward economic and general development — a Montenegro that is a member of the European Union and a reliable member of NATO,” he added.

Djukanovic said Sunday’s vote will determine whether Montenegro will continue toward membership in the European Union or allow Serbia and Russia to install their stooges.__EuroNews