Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Xi says China to step up efforts to fight ‘splittism’ in Tibet
Xi says China to step up efforts to fight ‘splittism’ in Tibet

Xi says China to step up efforts to fight ‘splittism’ in Tibet

International 2020-08-30, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

China must build an “impregnable fortress” to maintain stability in Tibet, protect national unity and educate the masses in the struggle against “splittism”, President Xi Jinping told senior leaders, according to state media.

China seized control over Tibet in 1950 in what it describes as a “peaceful liberation” that helped the remote Himalayan region throw off its “feudalist” past. But critics, led by exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, say Beijing’s rule amounts to “cultural genocide”.

At a senior Communist Party meeting on Tibet’s future governance, Xi lauded achievements made and praised front-line officials but said more efforts were needed to enrich, rejuvenate and strengthen unity in the region.

Political and ideological education needed to be strengthened in Tibet’s schools in order to “plant the seeds of loving China in the depths of the hearts of every youth”, Xi said in remarks published by state news agency Xinhua on Saturday.

Pledging to build a “united, prosperous, civilised, harmonious and beautiful new, modern, socialist Tibet”, Xi said China needed to strengthen the role of the Communist Party in the territory and better integrate its ethnic groups.

Tibetan Buddhism also needed to adapt to socialism and Chinese conditions, he added.

Advocacy group the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) said Xi’s remarks showed Chinese rule still needed to be imposed with an “iron fist”.

In emailed comments, its president, Matteo Mecacci, said, “If Tibetans really benefitted as much from Chinese leadership as Xi and other officials claim, then China wouldn’t have to fear separatism and wouldn’t need to subject Tibetans to political re-education.”

China’s policies towards Tibet have come under the spotlight again this year amid worsening ties with the United States.

In July, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US would restrict visas for some Chinese officials involved in blocking diplomatic access to Tibet and engaging in “human rights abuses”, adding that Washington supported “meaningful autonomy” for Tibet.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Xi says China to step up efforts to fight ‘splittism’ in Tibet

China must build an “impregnable fortress” to maintain stability in Tibet, protect... more»

3 Militants, Army Soldier Killed In Pulwama Encounter

Srinagar- Three militants and an army soldier were killed in an encounter in Zadoora area of south... more»

Turkey wards off six Greek F-16 jets in E Med

Turkey warded off six Greek F-16 jets as they approached the region in the Eastern Mediterranean... more»

India withdraws from multi-nation war games involving China

India has withdrawn from a multi-nation army exercise being hosted by Russia in which around 20... more»

Italy evacuates dozens from overcrowded Banksy-funded migrant rescue boat after crew accuses Europe of ‘IGNORING’ emergency calls

Some 50 people were evacuated from the migrant rescue boat Louise Michel that got stranded off... more»

Belarus withdraws accreditation, deports journalists in crackdown

Authorities in Belarus have deported some foreign journalists reporting in the country and... more»

Berlin police halt ‘anti-COVID’ rally as European cities protest virus curbs

Police in Berlin broke up a protest against coronavirus curbs on Saturday and arrested 300 people... more»

Violent riots erupt in Malmo, Sweden after Koran-torching stunt, police say they have ‘no control’ over situation

A wave of chaotic unrest broke out in Malmo, Sweden after anti-Islam activists filmed a public... more»

EU warns Turkey of sanctions as east Mediterranean crisis worsens

The European Union has threatened Turkey with fresh sanctions – including tough economic... more»

Kashmir: Cop-Turned Militant, 3 Aides Killed In Shopian Encounter

SRINAGAR: Four militants, including a policeman-turned militant commander on Friday were killed... more»

Search

Back to Top