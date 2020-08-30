Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Turkey wards off six Greek F-16 jets in E Med
Turkey wards off six Greek F-16 jets in E Med

Turkey wards off six Greek F-16 jets in E Med

Europe 2020-08-30, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Turkey warded off six Greek F-16 jets as they approached the region in the Eastern Mediterranean where Turkey issued a maritime Navtex alert, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Aug. 28.

On Aug. 27, the Turkish Air Forces’ radar systems detected six F-16 jets taking off from Greece’s Crete island and heading for Southern Cyprus, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish F-16 jets intercepted jets approaching the area where Turkey issued Nartex alert in the Cyprus island’s southwest and warded them off after finding that jets belonged to Greece, it added.

The Turkish Naval and Air Forces resolutely continue protecting Turkey’s rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey on Aug. 27 issued a new Navtex alert announcing a second four-day extension to the energy exploration of its seismic research vessel, the MTA Oruç Reis, in the Eastern Mediterranean, which Turkey had first announced would conduct research in the region until Aug. 23.

Navtex or Navigational Telex is a maritime communications system that allows ships to inform other vessels about their presence in an area, as well as other information.

Turkey resumed energy exploration earlier this month in the Eastern Mediterranean after Greece and Egypt signed a controversial maritime delimitation deal.

Greece and other countries have tried to box in Turkey’s maritime territory and energy exploration rights, despite no country having a longer coastline on the Mediterranean.

Turkey has consistently opposed Greek efforts to declare a huge exclusive economic zone, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

Ankara has also said energy resources near the island of Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) – which has issued Turkish state oil company Turkish Petroleum a license — and the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus.__Hurriyet

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

3 Militants, Army Soldier Killed In Pulwama Encounter

Srinagar- Three militants and an army soldier were killed in an encounter in Zadoora area of south... more»

Turkey wards off six Greek F-16 jets in E Med

Turkey warded off six Greek F-16 jets as they approached the region in the Eastern Mediterranean... more»

India withdraws from multi-nation war games involving China

India has withdrawn from a multi-nation army exercise being hosted by Russia in which around 20... more»

Italy evacuates dozens from overcrowded Banksy-funded migrant rescue boat after crew accuses Europe of ‘IGNORING’ emergency calls

Some 50 people were evacuated from the migrant rescue boat Louise Michel that got stranded off... more»

Belarus withdraws accreditation, deports journalists in crackdown

Authorities in Belarus have deported some foreign journalists reporting in the country and... more»

Berlin police halt ‘anti-COVID’ rally as European cities protest virus curbs

Police in Berlin broke up a protest against coronavirus curbs on Saturday and arrested 300 people... more»

Violent riots erupt in Malmo, Sweden after Koran-torching stunt, police say they have ‘no control’ over situation

A wave of chaotic unrest broke out in Malmo, Sweden after anti-Islam activists filmed a public... more»

EU warns Turkey of sanctions as east Mediterranean crisis worsens

The European Union has threatened Turkey with fresh sanctions – including tough economic... more»

Kashmir: Cop-Turned Militant, 3 Aides Killed In Shopian Encounter

SRINAGAR: Four militants, including a policeman-turned militant commander on Friday were killed... more»

Kashmir: GBLA polls sought before Nov 20

GILGIT: The participants of a multi-party conference have demanded holding elections for... more»

Search

Back to Top