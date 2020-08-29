Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Ship with 200 migrants aboard seeking a port to dock at after Mediterranean rescues
Ship with 200 migrants aboard seeking a port to dock at after Mediterranean rescues

Ship with 200 migrants aboard seeking a port to dock at after Mediterranean rescues

Europe 2020-08-29, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A rescue ship with more than 200 migrants aboard is struggling to find a port that will allow it to dock.

The vessel of German NGO Sea-Watch has so far been denied access to Malta.

“This charade has to end!” Sea-Watch said, claiming that the migrants are in bad health.

A teenage boy with “extensive fuel burns” was rescued by Italy’s Coast Guard on Wednesday and transferred to a hospital, but the others are still waiting to dock.

The migrants were saved during several operations launched in the Mediterranean earlier this week.

Eighty-nine of them were first rescued by the Louise Michel, a pink vessel painted and sponsored by street-artist Banksy, before being transferred aboard the Sea-Watch 4 later.

It is unclear whether Malta’s neighbour Italy will accept the migrants.

Last week, the governor of Sicily closed all migrant centres on the island after the hotspots got too crowded to maintain social distancing and some of them tested positive for COVID-19.

The decision caused a rift with the central government but a local court blocked an initial attempt to repeal it.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

EU warns Turkey of sanctions as east Mediterranean crisis worsens

The European Union has threatened Turkey with fresh sanctions – including tough economic... more»

Kashmir: Cop-Turned Militant, 3 Aides Killed In Shopian Encounter

SRINAGAR: Four militants, including a policeman-turned militant commander on Friday were killed... more»

Kashmir: GBLA polls sought before Nov 20

GILGIT: The participants of a multi-party conference have demanded holding elections for... more»

Merkel reveals she has no regrets over 2015 migrant influx, claims she would let 1 million into Germany again

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has doubled down on her controversial open borders immigration... more»

Ship with 200 migrants aboard seeking a port to dock at after Mediterranean rescues

A rescue ship with more than 200 migrants aboard is struggling to find a port that will allow it... more»

Egypt arrests top Muslim Brotherhood leader

Egypt on Friday arrested a top leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, the latest swept up by... more»

Coronavirus: Hungary closes its borders from September 1st

In view of the increasing number of infections – foreigners will need a valid reason to... more»

Germany bans large gatherings till end of the year and tightens controls

German football stadiums will most likely remain empty for the initial part of the season as... more»

I was set up by ‘MAFIA’ & media served up misleading tapes, Austria’s Russiagate victim, ex-vice-chancellor Strache

It took one “leaked” tape of a right-wing politician’s meeting with a fake... more»

Switzerland latest to join UK’s quarantine list

Travellers in Switzerland, Jamaica and Czech Republic who return to the UK from 04:00 on Saturday... more»

Search

Back to Top